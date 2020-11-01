 Paris Jackson To Release Debut Album 'Wilted' - Noise11.com
Paris Jackson To Release Debut Album ‘Wilted’

by Music-News.com on November 2, 2020

in News

Paris Jackson will release her debut solo album Wilted next month.

The star announced the project, due to drop on 17 November via Republic Records, while promoting her latest single, Let Down, which was released this week.

“Fucking stoked to announce that my first single as a solo artist, ‘Let Down,’ will be released this Friday,” Paris wrote on Instagram. “So thankful to my close friends, family, and work colleagues for always supporting me and encouraging me to do what makes me the happiest, and that is making music.

“Words cannot express the gratitude I have for Andy Hull, Robert McDowell, and Dan Hannon for bringing this song to life and taking it to a level I could have never imagined. And of course, the people here online who have been so kind and supportive and loving.”

The daughter of late music superstar Michael Jackson explained that her new material has a special significance.

“This song means a lot to me because even though it’s a small part in a much larger story, I poured my heart and soul into it,” Paris explained. “This song is my baby and I’ve found so much hope and healing through creating this, and I hope it brings joy to others.”

Over the summer, Jackson released an EP as The Soundflowers with Gabriel Glenn. The lead single You Look (Glorious) was produced by her brother, Prince.

