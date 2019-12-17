 Peking Duk and Client Liaison To Play New Grand Prix AusGP Sessions - Noise11.com
Peking Duk and Client Liaison To Play New Grand Prix AusGP Sessions

by Paul Cashmere on December 18, 2019

in News

Peking Duk and Client Liaison have been announced to perform at a brand new Grand Prix event, the AusGP Sessions.

In a statement Peking Duk said, “We can’t wait to be playing the Grand Prix in 2020. The cars are fast, the drivers are fearless and the crowd is all kinds of madness. Great times ahead!!”

Client Liaison added, “We are so excited to be performing at the Australian Grand Prix. Each year we’d hear the roaring sound of the jets flying over Melbourne, this kinda high-octane energy is what we’re going to channel when we perform after the main race next year.”

The AusGP Sessions will take place over the four days during the Grand Prix in Melbourne in March 2020. “We’re thrilled to bring some of the country’s hottest live music to the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix in 2020 to create an electrifying atmosphere, lakeside at Albert Park,” says Craig Fletcher of the GP.

Other acts include Bag Raiders (DJ Set), CXLOE, Tigerlily (Live), Mashd N Kutcher, Benson and Yo! Mafia.

AusGP Sessions will run from Thursday 12th – Sunday 15th March 2020.

