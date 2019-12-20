Conservative mouthpiece Piers Morgan has wagged the naughty finger at Stormzy for telling a school kid the British Prime Minister is “a bad man”.

Stormzy returned to his old primary school and took questions from the third-grade students.

“Why do you not like Boris Johnson?” one student asked.

“Oh, Boris is a very very bad man,” the singer responded. “You know like the big bad wolf? He’s gonna come down and blow your house down!”

Piers Morgan took the time out of whatever it is that he does to tweet “He shouldn’t have done this, and shouldn’t have been allowed to do this.”

He did later tweet that he was “a big fan”, but just wished he would keep politics out of the classroom.

Stormzy responded to the criticism by saying “The kid asked me a question and I replied truthfully nothing wrong with that Piers lol”.

Other questions Stormzy was asked include “Which celebrity would you like to snog?” before the answer of Ed Sheeran was suggested and “How do you know so many bad words?

One student named Tanae performed Sarah Jeffrey’s The Queen of Mean for the class.

Stormzy is heading to Australia in May.