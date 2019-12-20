Conservative mouthpiece Piers Morgan has wagged the naughty finger at Stormzy for telling a school kid the British Prime Minister is “a bad man”.
Stormzy returned to his old primary school and took questions from the third-grade students.
“Why do you not like Boris Johnson?” one student asked.
“Oh, Boris is a very very bad man,” the singer responded. “You know like the big bad wolf? He’s gonna come down and blow your house down!”
Piers Morgan took the time out of whatever it is that he does to tweet “He shouldn’t have done this, and shouldn’t have been allowed to do this.”
He shouldn’t have done this, and shouldn’t have been allowed to do this. https://t.co/0F29tLrFZ6
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 18, 2019
He did later tweet that he was “a big fan”, but just wished he would keep politics out of the classroom.
Anyway, I’m a big fan @stormzy & you’re a hugely important new cultural voice. I just think it would be better to keep inflammatory political statements out of the classroom.
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 18, 2019
Stormzy responded to the criticism by saying “The kid asked me a question and I replied truthfully nothing wrong with that Piers lol”.
The kid asked me a question and I replied truthfully nothing wrong with that Piers lol https://t.co/OgPGWwCxY8
— HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) December 18, 2019
Other questions Stormzy was asked include “Which celebrity would you like to snog?” before the answer of Ed Sheeran was suggested and “How do you know so many bad words?
One student named Tanae performed Sarah Jeffrey’s The Queen of Mean for the class.
Stormzy is heading to Australia in May.
Stormzy Australian Tour Dates, May 2020
MAY
6 – HBF Stadium, Perth
9 – Hordern Pavillion, Sydney
13 – AEC Theatre, Adelaide
14 – Melbourne Arena, Melbourne
16 – Riverstage, Brisbane
Ticketing details can be found by clicking here.
