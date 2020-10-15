 Powderfinger To Release ‘Unreleased’ With Never Before Released Songs - Noise11.com
Powderfinger Unreleased

Powderfinger To Release ‘Unreleased’ With Never Before Released Songs

by Paul Cashmere on October 15, 2020

in News

Powderfinger will release a new album ‘Unreleased’ comprising 10 songs recorded and unreleased between 1998 and 2010.

Powderfinger discovered around 50 tracks when working on the recent deluxe edition of ‘Odyssey Number Five’. They have now cast over a greater period to find more songs that didn’t make the cut for various reasons.

In a statement Powderfinger said, “We were always careful to keep our albums to around about vinyl length. While we searched for material from the ON5 writing and recording period we kept uncovering long forgotten tunes that were unmixed, unfinished or unsuitable for the purposes of the records we made. We narrowed it down to about 15 and then down to a final 10. It brought back lots of memories and stories and made it clear how high we had set the bar with regard to the quality of songs we released.”

One of those songs, ‘Day By Day’, was recorded for but not used in ‘Vulture Street’.

“Day by Day was never completed until we opened the archives and went sniffing around for tracks that had never been released,” says vocalist Bernard Fanning, “we never even really had a rough mix of it as we had obviously decided at the time that it didn’t quite fit with the rest of the songs on that album. Looking back now, I’m not sure why and I’m actually amazed we didn’t find a place for it on the record. Once we found it, we had Nick Didia remix it and get it into shape”.

‘Unreleased’ will be released on 27 November, 2020.

Tracklist:
1. Day By Day
2. Daybreak
3. What Are You Waiting For
4. Diamond Ring
5. Say It So I Know
6. Lou Doimand
7. I Dont Want To Be Your Problem
8. Rule Of Thumb
9. Happy
10. Wrecking Ball

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

The Rubens
The Rubens Take Advantage Of Lockdown To Make A Fourth Album

The Rubens didn’t write off 2020. They used the downtime to create a fourth album. ‘0202’ is coming in 2021.

4 hours ago
Birds of Tokyo
Birds of Tokyo To Go To Prison

Birds of Tokyo will pay at the historic Fremantle Prison in 2021.

10 hours ago
Mia Dyson
Mia Dyson Suffered Heart Failure After LA Earthquake

Australian blues guitarist Mia Dyson is recovering from heart surgery after suffering heart failure following a recent earthquake in Los Angeles.

11 hours ago
Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman
Noel Gallagher Records John Lennon Song for Tribute

Noel Gallagher has recorded a song for a John Lennon tribute album on the request of Sean Ono Lennon.

22 hours ago
Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam photo by Ros O'Gorman
Pearl Jam To Mark 30th Anniversary Streaming Live Show

Pearl Jam are marking the 30th anniversary of their first-ever live concert by streaming a "never-seen-before” show in full colour.

2 days ago
James Blake, Splendor In The Grass, Photo, Ian Laidlaw
James Blake On His New Project ‘Before’

James Blake has posted a teaser for his upcoming EP on his Instagram Story, while he also added a UK and US phone number to his bio on the photo-sharing site, which sends the caller to the website beforeep.com, where a countdown timer ending on Wednesday (14.10.10) can be found.

3 days ago
Trevor Hall
Trevor Hall Has No Idea What Songs Fans Will Like From His Albums

Trevor Hall says he has no idea what songs of his fans will gravitate to when he releases an album.

6 days ago