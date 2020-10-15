Powderfinger To Release ‘Unreleased’ With Never Before Released Songs - Noise11.com

Powderfinger will release a new album ‘Unreleased’ comprising 10 songs recorded and unreleased between 1998 and 2010.

Powderfinger discovered around 50 tracks when working on the recent deluxe edition of ‘Odyssey Number Five’. They have now cast over a greater period to find more songs that didn’t make the cut for various reasons.

In a statement Powderfinger said, “We were always careful to keep our albums to around about vinyl length. While we searched for material from the ON5 writing and recording period we kept uncovering long forgotten tunes that were unmixed, unfinished or unsuitable for the purposes of the records we made. We narrowed it down to about 15 and then down to a final 10. It brought back lots of memories and stories and made it clear how high we had set the bar with regard to the quality of songs we released.”

One of those songs, ‘Day By Day’, was recorded for but not used in ‘Vulture Street’.

“Day by Day was never completed until we opened the archives and went sniffing around for tracks that had never been released,” says vocalist Bernard Fanning, “we never even really had a rough mix of it as we had obviously decided at the time that it didn’t quite fit with the rest of the songs on that album. Looking back now, I’m not sure why and I’m actually amazed we didn’t find a place for it on the record. Once we found it, we had Nick Didia remix it and get it into shape”.

‘Unreleased’ will be released on 27 November, 2020.

Tracklist:

1. Day By Day

2. Daybreak

3. What Are You Waiting For

4. Diamond Ring

5. Say It So I Know

6. Lou Doimand

7. I Dont Want To Be Your Problem

8. Rule Of Thumb

9. Happy

10. Wrecking Ball

