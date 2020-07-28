 Primal Scream Backing Singing Denise Johnson Dies At Age 56 - Noise11.com
Denise Johnson

Denise Johnson

Primal Scream Backing Singing Denise Johnson Dies At Age 56

by Paul Cashmere on July 28, 2020

in News

Backing signer Denise Johnson, who performed on recordings by Primal Scream, Pet Shop Boys and Electronic, has died at age 56. A cause of death has not been revealed.

Denise sang on Primal Scream’s classic ‘Screamadelica’ album as well Pet Shop Boys ‘Can You Forgive Her?’ and Michael Hutchence’s solo album.

Despite her long career with so many dozens of recordings she was only in the stages of planning her own solo album recently. The album ‘Where Does It Go’ was planned for release this coming September.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Alanis Morissette
Alanis Morissette Thanks Her Therapist

Alanis Morissette fears she'd have died young if she did not have a "whole team" of therapists.

1 day ago
Dave Faulkner, Hoodoo Gurus - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Hoodoo Gurus Plan First Album In 11 Years For 2021

Hoodoo Gurus frontman Dave Faulkner is still planning on the band’s first album in 11 years in 2021 and before then fans will be treated to a stack of new music as singles. This week thus released ‘Hung Out To Dry’ and there is more to come.

2 days ago
Nathan Cavaleri
Nathan Cavaleri Offers Advice To Taj Farrant

There hasn’t been a new Nathan Cavaleri in 25 years, that is until Taj Farrant came along.

2 days ago
Kylie Minogue Disco
Kylie Minogue Veers In A Disco Direction With ‘Say Something’

Kylie Minogue has revealed details of her next album ‘Disco’ and dropped the dancey new ‘Say Something’ to kick it off.

4 days ago
Vika and Linda Sunday
Vika and Linda Turn Sunday Sessions Into Sunday Album

Vika and Linda started lockdown edition one with a weekly Sunday session from home. They are back in Lockdown stage 2 doing it again every Sunday … and now there is an album compiled from the sessions.

4 days ago
Jon Bon Jovi, Bon Jovi, Photo, Ros O'Gorman
Bon Jovi Release New Song Written In Lockdown

After being forced to cancel their world tour and delay a highly-anticipated album, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi announced today that their new album 2020 has officially been set for release on October 2, 2020 on Island Records.

4 days ago
will.i.am photo by Ros O'Gorman
will.i.am Has Pitched Tom Jones A Song

will.i.am sent his fellow The Voice U.K. coach Tom Jones a new song as a birthday gift - but isn't sure if the crooner ever received the message.

6 days ago