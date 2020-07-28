Primal Scream Backing Singing Denise Johnson Dies At Age 56

Backing signer Denise Johnson, who performed on recordings by Primal Scream, Pet Shop Boys and Electronic, has died at age 56. A cause of death has not been revealed.

Denise sang on Primal Scream’s classic ‘Screamadelica’ album as well Pet Shop Boys ‘Can You Forgive Her?’ and Michael Hutchence’s solo album.

Despite her long career with so many dozens of recordings she was only in the stages of planning her own solo album recently. The album ‘Where Does It Go’ was planned for release this coming September.

RIP LOVELY DENISE JOHNSON X — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) July 27, 2020

I knew Denise Johnson pretty well, she was a beautiful Soul !Following her tweets in recent weeks she was so excited about her new album. It couldn’t be sadder ❤️ pic.twitter.com/so61m6pkOd — Badly Drawn Boy (@badly_drawn_boy) July 27, 2020

We are so sad to hear our dear friend Denise Johnson has passed. Such an amazing talent and lovely person. We had some great times making music and hanging out. It was a honour to share the stage wity you D x R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/f76DuomxRj — Philip Cunningham (@PhilCmusic) July 27, 2020

Such sad news about our dear friend Denise Johnson. Playing alongside her was something else. It was a privilege to work with her. pic.twitter.com/QnY0Rsqx2Z — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) July 27, 2020

I cant believe the news that Denise Johnson has passed -Her voice sews so many memories together in many contexts – but most of all she gave the best hugs -but you can hear that cant you ? xxxx pic.twitter.com/jHptOaLF6p — 808 State (@state808) July 27, 2020

New Order are devastated to hear the sad news that Denise Johnson has passed away. She was a beautiful person with a huge talent. Her voice graced many of our albums and live shows and that of our friends. We will miss her dearly. pic.twitter.com/9elTLCiHG8 — New Order (@neworder) July 27, 2020

I am saddened to hear of Denise Johnson's passing. I invited her to sing on my album because I heard her voice when I wrote the songs. I didn't ask for a backing singer; I asked for Denise Johnson. She was beautiful and alive and I am grateful my music was touched by her beauty. — Bernard Butler (@Bernard_Butler) July 27, 2020

