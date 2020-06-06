Producer Musician Rupert Hine Dead at Age 72

Producer and recording artist Rupert Hine has died at the age on 72. It had been battling with cancer.

Hine is best known to Australians with his 1981 hit ‘Misplaced Love’. The song, also featuring Marianne Faithfull on vocals, reached no 22 in Australia.

As a record producer Rupert Hine worked on ‘The Getaway’ for Chris DeBurgh, Tina Turner’s ‘Private Dancer’ and ‘Break Every Rule’, Howard Jones’ ‘Human Lib’, Bob Geldof’s ‘Deep In The Heart of Nowhere’, Thompson Twins ‘Close To The Bone’, Stevie Nicks ‘The Other Side of the River’ as well as albums by The Fixx, Robert Palmer, Rush, Katey Sagel, Dusty Springfield and Norman Cook.

Over 50 years Hine had worked on over 130 albums.

According to his website, “Rupert pioneered electronic musical instrument interfaces with the fledgling MIDI. Invited by Apple in the 90s to help demonstrate the powers of their ground-breaking software engines to the music-world’s creative thinkers, Rupert has consistently championed the incorporation of the digital environment into art and creativity”.

Rupert Hine producer credits include:

• Jon Pertwee – “Who Is the Doctor” (single) (1972)

• Rupert Hine and Simon Jeffes – Score (TV music) (1973)

• Yvonne Elliman – Food of Love (album) (1973)

• Various Artists – Colditz Breakpoint (album) (1973)

• Jonesy – Growing (album) (1974)

• Kevin Ayers – The Confessions of Dr. Dream and Other Stories (album) (1974)

• Quantum Jump – Quantum Jump (album) (1974)

• John G. Perry – Sunset Wading (album) (1975)

• Nova – Blink (album) (1976)

• Rupert Hine – “Snakes Don’t Dance Fast” (single) (1976)

• Dave Greenslade – Cactus Choir (album) (1976)

• John G. Perry – Seabird (album) (1976)

• Café Jacques – Round the Back (album) (1977)

• Quantum Jump – Barracuda (album) (1977)

• Anthony Phillips – Wise After the Event (album) (1977)

• Anthony Phillips – Sides (album) (1978)

• Rupert Hine and Simon Jeffes – The Kenny Everett Video Show (TV music) (1978)

• Café Jacques – International (album) (1978)

• After the Fire – Laser Love (album) (1978)

• Rupert Hine – The Shout (soundtrack) (1979)

• Murray Head – Between Us (album) (1979)

• Quantum Jump – Mixing (album) (1979)

• Camel – I Can See Your House from Here (album) (1979)

• Wildlife – Burning (album) (1979)

• The Members – The Choice is Yours (album) (1980)

• Various Artists – First Offenders (album) (1980)

• Rupert Hine – Immunity (album) (1981)

• Saga – Worlds Apart (album) (1981)

• Jona Lewie – Heart Skips Beat (album) (1981)

• The Fixx – Shuttered Room (album) (1981)

• Rupert Hine – Waving Not Drowning (album) (1982)

• The Waterboys – “A Girl Called Johnny” (single) (1983)

• The Fixx – Reach the Beach (album) (1983)

• Saga – Heads or Tales (album) (1983)

• The Little Heroes – Watch the World (album) (1983)

• Chris De Burgh – The Getaway (album) (1982)

• Rupert Hine – The Wildest Wish to Fly (album) (1983)

• The Fixx – Phantoms (album) (1984)

• Tina Turner – Private Dancer (tracks) (1984)

• Howard Jones – Human’s Lib (album) (1984)

• Howard Jones – The 12″ Album (album) (1984)

• Chris De Burgh – Man on the Line (album) (1984)

• Martin Ansell – An Englishman Abroad (album) (1985)

• Howard Jones – Dream into Action (album) (1985)

• Rupert Hine and Various Artists – Better Off Dead (soundtrack) (1985)

• Thinkman – The Formula (album) (1986)

• The Fixx – Walkabout (album) (1986)

• Eight Seconds – Almacantar (album) (1986)

• Howard Jones – Action Replay (album) (1986)

• Tina Turner – Break Every Rule (tracks) (1986)

• Thompson Twins – Close to the Bone (album) (1987)

• Bob Geldof – Deep in the Heart of Nowhere (tracks) (1986)

• Various Artists – Secret Policeman’s Third Ball (tracks) (1987)

• Underworld – Underneath the Radar (album) (1987)

• On Rebel Heels – One by One by One (album) (1987)

• Thinkman – Life Is a Full Time Occupation (album) (1988)

• The Joan Collins Fan Club – “Leader of the Pack” (single) (1988)

• Stevie Nicks – The Other Side of the Mirror (album) (1989)

• Tina Turner – Foreign Affair (tracks) (1989)

• Rush – Presto (album) (1989)

• Thinkman – Hard Hat Zone (album) (1990)

• Various Artists – One World One Voice (album) (1990)

• The Fixx – Ink (tracks) (1990)

• Bliss – A Change in the Weather (album) (1990)

• Bob Geldof – The Vegetarians of Love (album) (1990)

• Rush – Roll the Bones (album) (1991)

• Remmy Ongala – Mambo (album) (1992)

• Chris De Burgh – Power of Ten (album) (1992)

• Howard Jones – In the Running (album) (1992)

• Bob Geldof – The Happy Club (album) (1992)

• Spin 1ne 2wo – Spin 1ne 2wo (album) (1993)

• Rupert Hine – The Deep End (album) (1994)

• Katey Sagal – Well… (album) (1994)

• Various Artists – One Week or Two in the Real World (tracks) (1994)

• Milla Jovovich – The Divine Comedy (tracks) (1994)

• Les Négresses Vertes – Zig Zague (album) (1994)

• Touch! – Marche avec moi (album) (1994)

• This Picture – City of Sin (tracks) (1994)

• Ezio – Black Boots on Latin Feet (album) (1995)

• Éric Serra – GoldenEye (tracks) (1996)

• Noa – Calling (album) (1996)

• Duncan Sheik – Duncan Sheik (album) (1996)

• Marian Gold – United (album) (1996)

• Éric Serra – The Fifth Element (tracks) (1997)

• Celtus – Moonchild (album) (1997)

• Thanks to Gravity – Start (album) (1997)

• Various Artists – Welcome to Woop-Woop (tracks) (1998)

• Éric Serra – RXRA (album) (1998)

• Duncan Sheik – Humming (album) (1998)

• Eleanor McEvoy – Snapshots (album) (1999)

• Stroke 9 – Nasty Little Thoughts (album) (1999)

• Rat Bat Blue – Greatest Hits – Vol. 2 (The Hungry Years) (album) (1999)

• Geoffrey Oryema – Spirit (album) (2000)

• Suzanne Vega – Songs in Red and Gray (album) (2001)

• Ra – From One (album, uncredited) (2002)

• Teitur – Poetry & Aeroplanes (album) (2003)

• Martin Grech – Unholy (album) (2005)

• Amanda Ghost – “Time Machine” (single) (2006)

• Stuart Davis – Stuart Davis (album) (2006)

• T.D. Lind – Let’s Get Lost (album) (2007)

• Songs for Tibet, album plus underlying remix The Heart of the Matter (2008)

• Echo Echo – Fall Like You’re Flying (album) (2010)

• Rupert Hine – “Unshy on the Skyline” (album) (2015)

• Songs for Tibet II, album plus You Can’t Be Chased, Ostinato Mix (2015)

• Rupert Hine – “Fighting Apathy With Shock” (album) (2019)

