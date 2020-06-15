Q Music Offer Grants To Queensland Musicians

QMusic will deliver $3,000 grants, on behalf of the Queensland Government and Arts Queensland to musicians and music industry workers as part of the stART Grant Program.

Individual applicants can access $3,000 to support creative development and business activities focussed on future opportunities during the COVID recovery phase.

Applications received by QMusic will be assessed by an independent panel of music industry peer assessors.

Key Dates:

Applications are open now

Applications close: 11:59pm (AEST), Monday 22 June.

There will be no deadline extensions.

Find out all the details here

