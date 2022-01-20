Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood To Debut New Band The Smile - Noise11.com

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood along with Tom Skinner of jazz group Sons of Kemet, will perform three shows as The Smile in 24 hours in London next week.

The Smile will play their shows on January 29 and 30 to a seated audience and livestream them to cinemas around the world.

The Smile has given Yorke and Greenwood an outlet to create during Covid.

The Smile first popped up with a surprise concert video Live At Worthy Farm streamed at Glastonbury in 2021. That performance has an eight song setlist including a previously unreleased Radiohead song ‘Skating On The Surface’. Radiohead had played the song live in 2009 and 2012. A few weeks back they slipped out a song ‘You Will Never Work On Television Again’.

