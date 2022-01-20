 Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood To Debut New Band The Smile - Noise11.com
Thom Yorke, Radiohead, Photo: Ros O'Gorman

Thom Yorke, Radiohead, Photo: Ros O'Gorman

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood To Debut New Band The Smile

by Paul Cashmere on January 20, 2022

in News

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood along with Tom Skinner of jazz group Sons of Kemet, will perform three shows as The Smile in 24 hours in London next week.

The Smile will play their shows on January 29 and 30 to a seated audience and livestream them to cinemas around the world.

The Smile has given Yorke and Greenwood an outlet to create during Covid.

The Smile first popped up with a surprise concert video Live At Worthy Farm streamed at Glastonbury in 2021. That performance has an eight song setlist including a previously unreleased Radiohead song ‘Skating On The Surface’. Radiohead had played the song live in 2009 and 2012. A few weeks back they slipped out a song ‘You Will Never Work On Television Again’.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Snoop Dogg photo by Ros OGorman
Heidi Klum To Release Debut Single With Snoop Dogg

Heidi Klum has collaborated with Snoop Dogg on her first-ever single.Klum told NME that she contacted the rapper about the idea, noting that one of her bucket list dreams was to get into music.

6 days ago
The Wolfe Brothers
The Wolfe Brothers To Open Ashes Test In Tasmania

Tasmania duo The Wolfe Brothers have been chosen to perform at the first ever cricket event the Ashes Test to be held in Hobart on Saturday.

6 days ago
Envy of One
Rush Founder Alex Lifeson Debuts New Band Envy of One

Rush guitarist and co-founder Alex Lifeson has revealed his new project Envy of One.

January 13, 2022
Christian Lee Hutson photo by Jacob
Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst Continue Work With Christian Lee Huston

Christian Lee Hutson’s fourth album ‘Quitters’ has once again utilized the services of Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst.

January 13, 2022
Avril Lavigne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Avril Lavigne Invites Famous Friends to Feature On Next Album

Avril Lavigne's new album will feature "the most" collaborations she's ever had.

January 10, 2022
One Direction, Louis Tomlinson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Louis Tomlinson Plans 2022 Tour Regardless of Current World Situation

Louis Tomlinson is busy rehearsing for his 2022 tour. Tomlinson was previously forced to postpone a number of dates on his debut solo tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

January 10, 2022
Olly Alexander of Years & Years (photo from Years & Years Facebook page)
Olly Alexander of Years & Years In Isolation Following Covid Positive Test

Olly Alexander had to drop out of The Graham Norton Show this week after testing positive for Covid-19.

January 8, 2022