Rage Against The Machine Announce Seven Month World Tour

Rage Against The Machine have announced a “world tour”, although dates are only North America and Europe so far.

The last time Rage Against The Machine played was July 30, 2011 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for L.A. Rising.

The announcement at the Rage Against The Machine website read:

Rage Against the Machine have announced a worldwide headline tour. The seven month run, which kicks off on March 26th, 2020 in El Paso, TX and goes through Saturday, September 12th 2020 in Vienna, Austria, marks the first time the iconic LA band has toured together since 2011. Incendiary rap duo Run the Jewels (Killer Mike & El-P) will join RATM for all headline dates (excl. Chicago) in support of their highly-anticipated new album, RTJ4, out this spring. Through ticketing, volunteering and band donations, Rage Against the Machine will be working with multiple charities and activist organizations throughout the tour. In addition, 100% of all proceeds from El Paso, Las Cruces and Phoenix will go to immigrant rights organizations.

Rage Against the Machine dates

03-26 El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center

03-28 Las Cruces, NM – Pan American Center

03-30 Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

04-10 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04-17 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04-21 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

04-25 Portland, OR – Moda Center

04-28 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

05-01 Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

05-03 Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place

05-05 Calgary, Alberta – Scotiabank Saddledome

05-07 Winnipeg, Manitoba – Bell MTS Place

05-09 Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center

05-11 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

05-14 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

05-16 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

05-19 Chicago, IL – United Center

05-23 Boston, MA – Boston Calling

06-19 Dover, DE – Firefly

07-10 East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

07-13 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

07-17 Ottawa, Ontario – Ottawa Bluesfest

07-18 Québec City, Québec – Festival d’Été de Québec

07-21 Hamilton, Ontario – FirstOntario Centre

07-23 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

07-27 Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

07-29 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

07-31 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

08-02 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

08-04 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

08-07 Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

08-10 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

08-11 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

08-28 Leeds, England – Leeds Festival

08-30 Reading, England – Reading Festival

09-01 Paris, France – Rock En Seine Festival

09-04 Stradbally Laois, Ireland – Electric Picnic Festival

09-06 Berlin, Germany – Lollapalooza Berlin Festival

09-08 Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

09-10 Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena

