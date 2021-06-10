 Raw Gives Shannon Noll His Sixth Top 10 Album In A Row - Noise11.com
Shannon Noll, Red Hot Summer. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Shannon Noll Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Raw Gives Shannon Noll His Sixth Top 10 Album In A Row

by Paul Cashmere on June 10, 2021

in News

Shannon Noll has never not had a Top 10 album. His latest album ‘Raw’, debuting in Australia at no 3, has given Noll his sixth consecutive Top 10 album.

“I think that. I didn’t know that. I didn’t even think about it but I’ll take it,” Shannon tells Noise11.com.

Shannon Noll is preparing for the Trip The Switch festival in Queensland on 3 July.

The line-up includes:

Icehouse
James Reyne
The Angels
Shannon Noll
Killing Heidi
Boom Crash Opera
Blues Arcadia

“This is a huge gig. It is always a benefit when you are playing on a bill with the quality of this one,” he says. “It will be great to take the show in. I’m really looking forward to this one.”

Shannon’s first hit, his cover of Moving Pictures ‘What About Me’ is now 17 years old. “2004 we released that one,” he says. “That’s been around for a while. It is such an iconic song. I was just over the moon being able to introduce that song to a new public. It just goes to show the strength and quality of that song in itself. It took off because it resonated with a new generation of people and hopefully the older ones who were fans of it the first time around.”

Shannon Noll will perform for Trip The Switch in Ipswich 3 July 2021. Get tickets here https://triptheswitch.com.au

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

James Reyne photo by Ros OGorman James Reyne photo by Ros OGorman Phil Ceberano photo by Ros OGorman The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

One Electric Day at Werribee Mansion on Sunday 27 November 2016 with Russell Morris, Icehouse, James Reyne, Jimmy Barnes.
Icehouse To Headline By The C in Adelaide

Icehouse will perform an Adelaide By The C show at Glenelg Beach on 13 February, 2021.

December 9, 2020
Icehouse perform at A Day In The Gardens in the Royal Botanical Gardens Melbourne on Sunday 12 March 2017.
American Psycho Author Bret Easton Ellis Preps Icehouse and Split Enz for New Book and Movie

American Psycho author Bret Easton Ellis is working on his next book ‘The Shards’ and imagining the music that would be playing from the era that may be included in a future movie soundtrack.

November 15, 2020
Icehouse perform at A Day In The Gardens in the Royal Botanical Gardens Melbourne on Sunday 12 March 2017.
Icehouse and James Reyne Lead By The C 2021 Announcement

Icehouse, James Reyne, Pete Murray, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Motor Ace have been revealed as the line-up for By The C 2021 in Sydney and Melbourne.

November 12, 2020
Icehouse Plays Flowers
Icehouse To Release Icehouse Plays Flowers Live Album

Iva Davies is planning a live album ‘Icehouse Plays Flowers’ to mark the 40th anniversary of the release of the debut album ‘Icehouse’ by Flowers.

October 9, 2020
One Electric Day at Werribee Mansion on Sunday 27 November 2016 with Russell Morris, Icehouse, James Reyne, Jimmy Barnes.
One Electric Day To Skip 2020

Regional Touring’s One Electric Day has been officially scratched for 2020.

September 13, 2020
Icehouse photo by Serge Thomann
Perth’s By The C Rescheduled For November

Zaccaria Concerts & Touring are excited to announce that in response to the global coronavirus pandemic 2020, BY THE C featuring Icehouse, which was to be held on April 5 in Perth, is now being rescheduled to Saturday 7th November, 2020. It will still be held at the same venue - City Beach Oval.

April 2, 2020
John Farnham photo by Ros O'Gorman
FireFight Australia Schedule Finalised

The timetable for Fire Fight Australia has been announced.

February 14, 2020