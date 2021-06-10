Raw Gives Shannon Noll His Sixth Top 10 Album In A Row - Noise11.com

Shannon Noll has never not had a Top 10 album. His latest album ‘Raw’, debuting in Australia at no 3, has given Noll his sixth consecutive Top 10 album.

“I think that. I didn’t know that. I didn’t even think about it but I’ll take it,” Shannon tells Noise11.com.

Shannon Noll is preparing for the Trip The Switch festival in Queensland on 3 July.

The line-up includes:

Icehouse

James Reyne

The Angels

Shannon Noll

Killing Heidi

Boom Crash Opera

Blues Arcadia

“This is a huge gig. It is always a benefit when you are playing on a bill with the quality of this one,” he says. “It will be great to take the show in. I’m really looking forward to this one.”

Shannon’s first hit, his cover of Moving Pictures ‘What About Me’ is now 17 years old. “2004 we released that one,” he says. “That’s been around for a while. It is such an iconic song. I was just over the moon being able to introduce that song to a new public. It just goes to show the strength and quality of that song in itself. It took off because it resonated with a new generation of people and hopefully the older ones who were fans of it the first time around.”

Shannon Noll will perform for Trip The Switch in Ipswich 3 July 2021. Get tickets here https://triptheswitch.com.au

