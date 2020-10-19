Record Store Day Australia Ambassadors Vika and Linda Bull Share Their Fav 5 Albums - Noise11.com

Vika and Linda Bull went more than a decade without a new album and then delivered two this year.

‘Akilotoa’, their best of, reached number one on the ARIA chart earlier this year and more recently ‘Sunday … The Gospel According To Iso’ reached number two.

Vika and Linda have very different music tastes are you’ll find out in the interview. Vika is more R&B/Soul inspired (with a touch of pop) while Linda devolves into more contemporary, rock sounds.

Vika and Linda are the ambassadors for October’s RSD Drop. RSD Drop is on this Saturday across the world and especially active in Australia.

