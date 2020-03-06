Red Hot Summer Rolls Into A Sold-Out Batemans Bay

The Red Hot Summer tour is now two months down the track with 11 more shows to go over the next two months.
This weekend it is Batemans Bay’s turn to host what has been the hit tour of summer.
Australia is being treated to the reformed Hunters & Collectors for Red Hot Summer 2020. Its quite a remarkable line-up with James Reyne performing a mind-blowing set, The Living End once again proving that Australian Rock lives, The Angels showing that classic rock is ageless, Killing Heidi and The Baby Animals reminding us just how good live music can be and Boom Crash Opera (with Dale Ryder) dropping the ‘wow, I forgot they had all those hits’ while powering out a greatest hits set.
Red Hot Summer 2020 dates
Saturday 7th March 2020
Mackay Park, BATEMANS BAY NSW – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Batemans Bay Visitors Centre 1800 802 528
Saturday 14th March 2020 – SOLD OUT
Kiama Showgrounds, KIAMA NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Kiama Visitor Information Centre 1300 654 262
Saturday 21st March 2020
Gateway Lakes, WODONGA VIC
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Saturday 28th March 2020
North Gardens, BALLARAT VIC – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Sunday 29th March 2020 – SOLD OUT
Seppeltsfield, BAROSSA SA
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Saturday 4th April 2020
Lazy River Estate, DUBBO NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Dubbo Visitor Information Centre 02 6801 4450
Saturday 11th April 2020
Darwin Amphitheatre, DARWIN NT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Saturday 18th April 2020
Barlow Park, CAIRNS QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Saturday 25th April 2020 – RESCHEDULED SHOW from 19 January
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Sunday 26th April 2020
Noosa & District Sports Complex, TEWANTIN QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
For more information, please visit www.redhotsummertour.com.au
