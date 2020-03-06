Red Hot Summer Rolls Into A Sold-Out Batemans Bay

The Red Hot Summer tour is now two months down the track with 11 more shows to go over the next two months.

This weekend it is Batemans Bay’s turn to host what has been the hit tour of summer.

Australia is being treated to the reformed Hunters & Collectors for Red Hot Summer 2020. Its quite a remarkable line-up with James Reyne performing a mind-blowing set, The Living End once again proving that Australian Rock lives, The Angels showing that classic rock is ageless, Killing Heidi and The Baby Animals reminding us just how good live music can be and Boom Crash Opera (with Dale Ryder) dropping the ‘wow, I forgot they had all those hits’ while powering out a greatest hits set.

Red Hot Summer 2020 dates

Saturday 7th March 2020

Mackay Park, BATEMANS BAY NSW – SOLD OUT

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Batemans Bay Visitors Centre 1800 802 528

Saturday 14th March 2020 – SOLD OUT

Kiama Showgrounds, KIAMA NSW

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Kiama Visitor Information Centre 1300 654 262

Saturday 21st March 2020

Gateway Lakes, WODONGA VIC

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 28th March 2020

North Gardens, BALLARAT VIC – SOLD OUT

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 29th March 2020 – SOLD OUT

Seppeltsfield, BAROSSA SA

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 4th April 2020

Lazy River Estate, DUBBO NSW

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Dubbo Visitor Information Centre 02 6801 4450

Saturday 11th April 2020

Darwin Amphitheatre, DARWIN NT

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 18th April 2020

Barlow Park, CAIRNS QLD

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 25th April 2020 – RESCHEDULED SHOW from 19 January

Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 26th April 2020

Noosa & District Sports Complex, TEWANTIN QLD

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

For more information, please visit www.redhotsummertour.com.au

