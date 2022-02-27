 Robbie Williams Releases Secret Dance Track - Noise11.com
Robbie Williams Releases Secret Dance Track

by Music-News.com on February 27, 2022

in News

Robbie Williams has released a surprise dance track with Lufthaus.

Robbie has teamed up with his long-time producers Tim Metcalfe and Flynn Francis to record the trance track ‘Sway’ which has dropped on YouTube and streaming services.

And more music is expected from the trio.

According to The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column, the group said: “This project has been keeping us busy in the studio throughout the pandemic, so we’re delighted to now be releasing the first single.

“We’ve purposely kept Lufthaus unrevealed, so we’re looking forward to releasing more music and revealing more material over the coming months.”

Robbie – who shot to fame in the 90s with pop group Take That – is “constantly” creating new music and has “enough” to make several new records.

Robbie Williams said: “I’m constantly writing new songs. In three days I wrote 27 songs.”

“I’ve got enough material for five or six albums.

Robbie Williams often sits for years before they become smash hits.

Robbie – who is married to Ayda Field, 42, with whom has four kids, Theodora, nine, Charlton, seven, Colette, three, and Beau, two – said: “Sometimes I have songs that sit on my computer for five years, like Candy, for example, I had that for three years.

“There is stuff that’s on my computer now that I wrote two years ago that probably won’t see the light of day for another two years.”

Robbie’s last studio album was 2019’s ‘The Christmas Present’, the same year he began his international tour ‘The Heavy Entertainment Show’ and Las Vegas residency, which was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, Robbie Williams labelled the pandemic as “terrifying” as he outlined his intention to go on the road again.

He said: Hopefully I’m going to go on tour at the end of this year. […] We are two Christmases into it and it’s still going strong. It’s terrifying.”

music-news.com

