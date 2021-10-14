Roger Waters Marries His Fifth Wife “A Keeper” - Noise11.com

Roger Waters has married for the fifth time calling Mrs W. V “a keeper”.

I’m so happy, finally a keeper. pic.twitter.com/48pp2IBGhs — Roger Waters (@rogerwaters) October 14, 2021

Waters announced to marriage to Kamilah Chavis today (14 October).

The Pink Floyd legend was first married in 1969 to childhood friend Judith Trim. She graced the cover of Pink Floyd’s ‘Ummagumma’ album. They divorced in 1975. She died in 2001. There were no children.

Next came Lady Carolyne Christie, daughter of Lawrence John Lumley Dundas, 2nd Marquess of Zetland and niece to Lawrence Aldred Mervyn Dundas, 3rd Marquess of Zetland, and a cousin to both Mark Dundas, 4th Marquess of Zetland and Lord David Dundas. Roge and Caz had one son, Harry Waters. They divorced in 1992.

Mrs W. III was Priscilla Phillips. They had one son, Jack. They divorced in 2001.

W.IV was actress Laurie Durning. They married in 2012 and divorced in 2015.

But hey its good to see W. V will be “kept”.

