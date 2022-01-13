 Rush Founder Alex Lifeson Debuts New Band Envy of One - Noise11.com
Envy of One

Rush Founder Alex Lifeson Debuts New Band Envy of One

by Paul Cashmere on January 13, 2022

in News

Rush guitarist and co-founder Alex Lifeson has revealed his new project Envy of One.

Lifeson founded Rush in 1968 and played on every album from ‘Rush’ (1974) to ‘Clockwork Angels (2012). They revealed it was all over officially in 2018.

Envy of None also features Andy Curran, Alfio Annibalini and on vocals Maiah Wynee.

“Maiah became my muse,” says Alex Lifeson. “She was able to bring this whole new ethereal thing through her sense of melody on tracks like Liar and Look Inside. After hearing her vocals on Never Said I Love You, I felt so excited. I’ve never had that kind of inspiration working with another musician. When we say she’s special, it’s because she’s really fucking special!”

“One of my favourite things about these songs is the intimacy of them,” reveals Maiah Wynne. “It makes them feel different and more honest. There are some heavier songs too, like Enemy, and then tracks like Kabul Blues, that sound completely different to anything else.”

The final song ‘Western Sunset’ is a tribute to Rush’s Neal Peart, who died in 2020. “I visited Neil when he was ill,” says Lifeson. “I was on his balcony watching the sunset and found inspiration. There’s a finality about a sunset that kinda stayed with me throughout the whole process. It had meaning. It was the perfect mood to decompress after all these different textures… a nice way to close the book.”

Envy of One’s ‘Envy of One’ will be released on 8 April 2022.

Envy Of None track listing
1. Never Said I Love You [04:06]
2. Shadow [03:21]
3. Look Inside [04:44]
4. Liar [03:13]
5. Spy House [02:23]
6. Dog`s Life [04:36]
7. Kabul Blues [03:12]
8. Old Strings [05:15]
9. Dumb [04:19]
10. Enemy[04:16]
11. Western Sunset [02:25]

Envy Of None are:
Alf Annibalini – Guitar, Keyboards, Programming
Andy Curran – Bass Guitar, Synthesized Bass, Programming, Guitar, BG Vocals, Stylophone
Alex Lifeson- Guitar, Mandola, Banjo, Programming
Maiah Wynne – Lead Vocals, Background Vocals, Keyboards

