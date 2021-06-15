 San Cisco Seek Compensation From Queensland Government - Noise11.com
San Cisco photo by Duncan Wright

San Cisco Seek Compensation From Queensland Government

by Paul Cashmere on June 15, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

Western Australian band San Cisco is seeking compensation from the Queensland Government for cancelling shows on the Sunshine Coast with only 24 hours notice.

The band’s Queensland concert on 12 June was cancelled after Queensland Health issued nightclub NightQuarter a closure notice for a Covid breach that occurred on 4 and 5 June. The venue was served the notice at 8:30pm on 11 June, the night before the San Cisco gig.

San Cisco’s NightQuarter show was a sold out concert. Management estimates at $60,000 in ticket sales had to be refunded.

Manager Philip Stevens says that with more notice the band could have found an alternate venue saving them on transport and accommodation costs. San Cisco had to cancel four shows in Victoria as well due to the current Covid outbreak.

“As an independent band, like many others, San Cisco rely on live music as their primary source of income,” said Philip Stevens, from San Cisco’s management. “Not only did San Cisco miss out, but so did Brisbane artist Jaguar Jonze, who is supporting all shows on this tour. The loss of the NightQuarter show will mean the band will lose money on this tour. The tour, in support of their album release for ‘Between You and Me’, has already been moved many times.”

San Cisco’s booking agent, Stephen Wade added; “As the agent for San Cisco I will be supporting the band and fighting to get a resolution to the overreaction from QLD Health in enforcing a shut down within 24 hours at NightQuarter on the weekend. The live music industry has endured more than most during this pandemic and is still not back to 100% 16 months after Covid closed our industry down. The weekends actions have to stop and the over policing of live music events needs to be addressed immediately. We are still yet to see any documentation from QLD Health or any health department in Australia giving us an explanation as to why our events are deemed so dangerous to the health of the general public, and all we are asking for is a fair go, bearing in mind that there has still not been a single transmission of Covid19 at a ticketed live music event in Australia EVER.”

The ‘Between You and Me’ Tour resumes next Thursday 17 June at The Gov in Adelaide, Friday 18 June at The Refectory in Bruce SA, Saturday 19 June at NEX in Newcastle West NSW, Friday July 2 in Hobart at The Goods Shed, Friday 16 July in their hometown of Fremantle at the Freo.Social and Saturday 17 July at The Rechabite in Northbridge WA. The re-scheduled Victorian shows kick off with two shows on Thursday 22 July at the Forum Theatre, Friday 23 July at the Barwon Heads Hotel, Saturday 24 July at Torquay Hotel and Sunday 25 July at the Pier Hotel in Frankston.

