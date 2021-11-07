 South Australia’s Sounds By The River Will Return In 2022 - Noise11.com
Mark Seymour of Hunters and Collectors at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Noise11

Mark Seymour of Hunters and Collectors at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Noise11

South Australia’s Sounds By The River Will Return In 2022

by Paul Cashmere on November 7, 2021

in News

Sounds By The River, South Australia’s music event in Mannum, will return in 2022 with Hunters & Collectors, James Reyne, The Living End, The Angels, Jon Stevens, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Boom Crash Opera.

Hunters & Collectors reunion shows for Red Hot Summer started early 2020 before bushfires then Covid put them on pause. With Hunters back for Red Hot Summer in 2022, so too is this line-up from Duane McDonald.

“We are thrilled to be able to return to the stage in 2022 with this magnificent line-up,” he says. “We continue to be blown away by the support we have received from audiences. To everyone who has and continues to support us and the live music industry, you are the reason we do what we do and keep creating these memories. We can’t wait to see you in 2022.”

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Wednesday 10th November via Ticketmaster. Tickets are only available through authorised ticket outlets listed. Patrons are advised not to purchase tickets from Viagogo or other Third Party Sellers, as fraudulent tickets will not be honoured.

Saturday 9th April 2022
Mannum Golf Club, MANNUM SA www.ticketmaster.com.au

For more information, please visit www.soundsbytheriver.com.au

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls James Reyne photo by Ros OGorman James Reyne photo by Ros OGorman Phil Ceberano photo by Ros OGorman Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Barry Palmer and Mark Seymour of Hunters and Collectors at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Noise11
Red Hot Summer Mornington Sells Out In A Morning

The Red Hot Summer show, featuring Hunters & Collectors in Mornington on February 26, sold out moments after going on sale this morning.

October 14, 2021
Mark Seymour of Hunters and Collectors at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Noise11
Hunter & Collectors Return for Red Hot Summer Unfinished Business

The Hunters & Collectors Red Hot Summer dates have been rescheduled with their Unfinished Business starting back up in Sydney on 20 February.

October 10, 2021
James Reyne at Red Hot Summer Bendigo 2020 photo Noise11
Hope Rocks In New South Wales Postponed To February

The Hope Rocks show at Hope Estate in the Hunter Valley has been postponed until February 2022.

August 23, 2021
The Angels play Palms Crown Casino on Friday 27 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sydney and Brisbane Gather A Fist Full of Rock

The Angels, Baby Animals, Rose Tattoo and The Poor will rock Sydney and Brisbane in November for Fist Full of Rock.

June 15, 2021
Suze DeMarchi of Baby Animals photo by Ros OGorman
The Baby Animals Postpone 30th Anniversary Tour

The Baby Animals have postponed their 30th anniversary tour that was due to start in June.

May 6, 2021
One Electric Day at Werribee Mansion on Sunday 27 November 2016 with Russell Morris, Icehouse, James Reyne, Jimmy Barnes.
Icehouse To Headline By The C in Adelaide

Icehouse will perform an Adelaide By The C show at Glenelg Beach on 13 February, 2021.

December 9, 2020
Icehouse perform at A Day In The Gardens in the Royal Botanical Gardens Melbourne on Sunday 12 March 2017.
Icehouse and James Reyne Lead By The C 2021 Announcement

Icehouse, James Reyne, Pete Murray, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Motor Ace have been revealed as the line-up for By The C 2021 in Sydney and Melbourne.

November 12, 2020