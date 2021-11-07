South Australia’s Sounds By The River Will Return In 2022 - Noise11.com

Sounds By The River, South Australia’s music event in Mannum, will return in 2022 with Hunters & Collectors, James Reyne, The Living End, The Angels, Jon Stevens, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Boom Crash Opera.

Hunters & Collectors reunion shows for Red Hot Summer started early 2020 before bushfires then Covid put them on pause. With Hunters back for Red Hot Summer in 2022, so too is this line-up from Duane McDonald.

“We are thrilled to be able to return to the stage in 2022 with this magnificent line-up,” he says. “We continue to be blown away by the support we have received from audiences. To everyone who has and continues to support us and the live music industry, you are the reason we do what we do and keep creating these memories. We can’t wait to see you in 2022.”

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Wednesday 10th November via Ticketmaster. Tickets are only available through authorised ticket outlets listed. Patrons are advised not to purchase tickets from Viagogo or other Third Party Sellers, as fraudulent tickets will not be honoured.

Saturday 9th April 2022

Mannum Golf Club, MANNUM SA www.ticketmaster.com.au

For more information, please visit www.soundsbytheriver.com.au

