Spacey Jane Expand Australian Tour Before Heading To The USA - Noise11.com

Western Australia’s Spacey Jane have added more shows to their Australian tour after a number one debut album this week and already 20,000 tickets sold.

Spacey Jane will now play five shows at Melbourne’s The Forum, three at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall and three at Sydney’s Big Top.

Spacey Jane debuted at number one on the ARIA chart in Australia this week with their second album ‘Here Comes Everybody’.

In 2021 Spacey Jane won Song of the Year at the 2021 ARIA Awards for ‘Booster Seat’.

SPACEY JANE TOUR DATES

HERE COMES EVERYBODY AUSTRALIAN TOUR

Tickets on sale now

Friday 5 August | Perth Arena, Perth WA *AA

Thursday 11 August | Big Top, Sydney NSW 18+/AA – NEW SHOW

Friday 12 August | Big Top, Sydney NSW 18+

Saturday 13 August | Big Top, Sydney NSW *AA – SOLD OUT

Wednesday 17 August | Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD 18+ – NEW SHOW

Thursday 18 August | Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD *AA

Friday 19 August | Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD 18+ – SOLD OUT

Tuesday 23 August | The Forum, Melbourne VIC *AA – NEW SHOW

Wednesday 24 August | The Forum, Melbourne VIC *AA – SOLD OUT

Friday 25 August | The Forum, Melbourne VIC 18+- NEW SHOW

Friday 26 August | The Forum, Melbourne VIC 18+ – SOLD OUT

Saturday 27 August | The Forum, Melbourne VIC 18+ – SOLD OUT

+ With special guests I Know Leopard and Teenage Dads

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

Tickets on sale now

Monday 10 October | The Axis Club, Toronto – SOLD OUT

Wednesday 12 October | Bowery Ballroom, New York – SOLD OUT

Thursday 13 October | Bowery Ballroom, New York

Friday 14 October | Brighton Music Hall, Boston US – SOLD OUT

Saturday 15 October | Union Transfer, Philadelphia

Sunday 16 October | Black Cat, Washington DC – SOLD OUT

Tuesday 18 October | Lincoln Hall, Chicago – SOLD OUT

Wednesday 19 October | Fine Line, Minneapolis

Thursday 20 October | Reverb Lounge, Omaha

Saturday 22 October | Gothic, Denver

Sunday 23 October | Metro Music Hall, Salt Lake City

Tuesday 25 October | Neumos, Seattle

Wednesday 26 October | Rickshaw Theatre, Vancouver – SOLD OUT

Thursday 27 October | Doug Fir Lounge, Portland

Saturday 29 October | The Chapel, San Francisco

Sunday 30 October | Teragram Ballroom, Los Angeles – SOLD OUT

Monday 31 October | Constellation Room, Santa Ana – SOLD OUT

Tuesday 1 November | Belly Up, Solana Beach

Wednesday 2 November | Crescent, Phoenix

Friday 4 November | Studio Art Factory, Dallas

Saturday 5 November | The Parish, Austin

Sunday 6 November | Warehouse Live – Studio, Houston

Tuesday 8 November | Basement East, Nashville

Wednesday 9 November | Terminal West, Atlanta

+ With special guest Joe P

FESTIVAL DATES

Friday 22 July | Spin Off Festival, Adelaide SA – SOLD OUT

Saturday 20 August | Day Trip Festival, Townsville, QLD

Saturday 26 November | Spilt Milk, Canberra ACT – SOLD OUT

Saturday 3 December | Spilt Milk, Ballarat VIC

Sunday 4 December | Spilt Milk, Gold Coast QLD

December 28 – January 1 | Lost Paradise, Glenworth Valley NSW

December 29 – January 1 | Falls Festival, Birregurra VIC

December 31 – January 2 | Falls Festival, Byron Bay NSW

Friday 6 January | Heaps Good Festival, Adelaide SA

January 7 – January 8 | Falls Festival, Fremantle WA

