Spacey Jane Expand Australian Tour Before Heading To The USA - Noise11.com

Western Australia’s Spacey Jane have added more shows to their Australian tour after a number one debut album this week and already 20,000 tickets sold.
Spacey Jane will now play five shows at Melbourne’s The Forum, three at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall and three at Sydney’s Big Top.
Spacey Jane debuted at number one on the ARIA chart in Australia this week with their second album ‘Here Comes Everybody’.
In 2021 Spacey Jane won Song of the Year at the 2021 ARIA Awards for ‘Booster Seat’.
SPACEY JANE TOUR DATES
HERE COMES EVERYBODY AUSTRALIAN TOUR
Tickets on sale now
Friday 5 August | Perth Arena, Perth WA *AA
Thursday 11 August | Big Top, Sydney NSW 18+/AA – NEW SHOW
Friday 12 August | Big Top, Sydney NSW 18+
Saturday 13 August | Big Top, Sydney NSW *AA – SOLD OUT
Wednesday 17 August | Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD 18+ – NEW SHOW
Thursday 18 August | Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD *AA
Friday 19 August | Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD 18+ – SOLD OUT
Tuesday 23 August | The Forum, Melbourne VIC *AA – NEW SHOW
Wednesday 24 August | The Forum, Melbourne VIC *AA – SOLD OUT
Friday 25 August | The Forum, Melbourne VIC 18+- NEW SHOW
Friday 26 August | The Forum, Melbourne VIC 18+ – SOLD OUT
Saturday 27 August | The Forum, Melbourne VIC 18+ – SOLD OUT
+ With special guests I Know Leopard and Teenage Dads
NORTH AMERICAN TOUR
Tickets on sale now
Monday 10 October | The Axis Club, Toronto – SOLD OUT
Wednesday 12 October | Bowery Ballroom, New York – SOLD OUT
Thursday 13 October | Bowery Ballroom, New York
Friday 14 October | Brighton Music Hall, Boston US – SOLD OUT
Saturday 15 October | Union Transfer, Philadelphia
Sunday 16 October | Black Cat, Washington DC – SOLD OUT
Tuesday 18 October | Lincoln Hall, Chicago – SOLD OUT
Wednesday 19 October | Fine Line, Minneapolis
Thursday 20 October | Reverb Lounge, Omaha
Saturday 22 October | Gothic, Denver
Sunday 23 October | Metro Music Hall, Salt Lake City
Tuesday 25 October | Neumos, Seattle
Wednesday 26 October | Rickshaw Theatre, Vancouver – SOLD OUT
Thursday 27 October | Doug Fir Lounge, Portland
Saturday 29 October | The Chapel, San Francisco
Sunday 30 October | Teragram Ballroom, Los Angeles – SOLD OUT
Monday 31 October | Constellation Room, Santa Ana – SOLD OUT
Tuesday 1 November | Belly Up, Solana Beach
Wednesday 2 November | Crescent, Phoenix
Friday 4 November | Studio Art Factory, Dallas
Saturday 5 November | The Parish, Austin
Sunday 6 November | Warehouse Live – Studio, Houston
Tuesday 8 November | Basement East, Nashville
Wednesday 9 November | Terminal West, Atlanta
+ With special guest Joe P
FESTIVAL DATES
Friday 22 July | Spin Off Festival, Adelaide SA – SOLD OUT
Saturday 20 August | Day Trip Festival, Townsville, QLD
Saturday 26 November | Spilt Milk, Canberra ACT – SOLD OUT
Saturday 3 December | Spilt Milk, Ballarat VIC
Sunday 4 December | Spilt Milk, Gold Coast QLD
December 28 – January 1 | Lost Paradise, Glenworth Valley NSW
December 29 – January 1 | Falls Festival, Birregurra VIC
December 31 – January 2 | Falls Festival, Byron Bay NSW
Friday 6 January | Heaps Good Festival, Adelaide SA
January 7 – January 8 | Falls Festival, Fremantle WA
