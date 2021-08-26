Sting To Take Up Residency In Las Vegas - Noise11.com

Between October 29 and November 13 Sting will become a Vegas act.

Sting is amused he has become a Vegas act. He recently told the Los Angeles Times that when he was still a member of The Police he thought of Vegas as a prison sentence for Frank Sinatra, Dino, the Rat Pack. Then Elvis, Tom Jones, Engelbert Humperdinck.

Sting will perform his show ‘My Songs’ in Vegas. He says he is in “wait and see mode” with how the vaccines will take effect prior to the first show but tells the Los Angeles Times he himself is full vaccinated. “I had no doubt about it. I’m old enough to remember polio — kids in my street who were crippled by a disease that was eradicated very quickly by vaccines,” he said.

He also opening said his option of the vaccine naysayers like Eric Clapton and Van Morrison. “Don’t trust the vaccines.” I mean, where does this come from? I’m not sure where the science is to support that”.

The ‘My Song’ name is a reflection of his 2019 album ‘My Songs’ which was his second album of reinventions of his own work.

The ‘My Songs’ album featured:

DISC NO: 1

Brand New Day

Desert Rose

If You Love Somebody Set Them Free

Every Breath You Take

Demolition Man

Can’t Stand Losing You

Fields Of Gold

So Lonely

Shape Of My Heart

Message In A Bottle

Fragile

Walking On The Moon

Englishman In New York

If I Ever Lose My Faith In You

Roxanne (Live)

DISC NO: 2

Synchronicity II

Next To You

Spirits In The Material World

Fragile

Desert Rose

I Can’t Stop Thinking About You

‘My Songs’ came nine years after the first edition of Sting by Sting ‘Symphonicities’

DISC NO: 1

Next To You

Englishman In New York

Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic

I Hung My Head

You Will Be My Ain True Love

Roxanne

When We Dance

End Of The Game

I Burn For You

We Work The Black Seam

She’s Too Good For Me

The Pirate’s Bride

At the end of the Sting Vegas residency he will release an album of new songs title ‘The Bridge’, a new rock album for Sting written and recorded during the pandemic.

The title ‘The Bridge’ refers to overcoming the recording during lockdown with various members of the band in different continents. The album was recorded using technologies such as Zoom to bring people together.

‘The Bridge’ will be released in November.

