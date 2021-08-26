 Sting To Take Up Residency In Las Vegas - Noise11.com
Sting photo by Ros OGorman

Sting To Take Up Residency In Las Vegas

by Paul Cashmere on August 26, 2021

in News

Between October 29 and November 13 Sting will become a Vegas act.

Sting is amused he has become a Vegas act. He recently told the Los Angeles Times that when he was still a member of The Police he thought of Vegas as a prison sentence for Frank Sinatra, Dino, the Rat Pack. Then Elvis, Tom Jones, Engelbert Humperdinck.

Sting will perform his show ‘My Songs’ in Vegas. He says he is in “wait and see mode” with how the vaccines will take effect prior to the first show but tells the Los Angeles Times he himself is full vaccinated. “I had no doubt about it. I’m old enough to remember polio — kids in my street who were crippled by a disease that was eradicated very quickly by vaccines,” he said.

He also opening said his option of the vaccine naysayers like Eric Clapton and Van Morrison. “Don’t trust the vaccines.” I mean, where does this come from? I’m not sure where the science is to support that”.

The ‘My Song’ name is a reflection of his 2019 album ‘My Songs’ which was his second album of reinventions of his own work.

The ‘My Songs’ album featured:

DISC NO: 1
Brand New Day
Desert Rose
If You Love Somebody Set Them Free
Every Breath You Take
Demolition Man
Can’t Stand Losing You
Fields Of Gold
So Lonely
Shape Of My Heart
Message In A Bottle
Fragile
Walking On The Moon
Englishman In New York
If I Ever Lose My Faith In You
Roxanne (Live)

DISC NO: 2
Synchronicity II
Next To You
Spirits In The Material World
Fragile
Desert Rose
I Can’t Stop Thinking About You

‘My Songs’ came nine years after the first edition of Sting by Sting ‘Symphonicities’

DISC NO: 1
Next To You
Englishman In New York
Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
I Hung My Head
You Will Be My Ain True Love
Roxanne
When We Dance
End Of The Game
I Burn For You
We Work The Black Seam
She’s Too Good For Me
The Pirate’s Bride

At the end of the Sting Vegas residency he will release an album of new songs title ‘The Bridge’, a new rock album for Sting written and recorded during the pandemic.

The title ‘The Bridge’ refers to overcoming the recording during lockdown with various members of the band in different continents. The album was recorded using technologies such as Zoom to bring people together.

‘The Bridge’ will be released in November.

