Taking Back Sunday To Release 20th Anniversary Edition of Tell All Your Friends - Noise11.com

Taking Back Sunday will reissue their debut album ‘Tell All Your Friends’ to mark the 20th anniversary of the release.

‘Tell All Your Friends’ was released on 26 March, 2002. While the album failed to chart after release, it went on to see over 500,000 copies in the USA after Taking Back Sunday broke with the second album ‘Where You Want To Be’ in 2004.

‘Tell All Your Friends’ peaked at number 183 in the USA while ‘Where You Want To Be’ broke through to number 3. The third album ‘Louder Now’ in 2006 gave them their first Australian chart at number 17.

In a statement Taking Back Sunday posted, Excited to share that there is a special re-issue of Tell All Your Friends to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the release out May 27. We have added a remastered 10″ etched disc with 4 of the original demos. For the official online-store we have the remastered original album on a blue smoke vinyl in a limited 1,500 pressing. We’ve also released some new and some retro merch to coincide with the release.

TRACK LISTING CD/Digital

1. You Know How I Do

2. Bike Scene

3. Cute Without The ‘E’ (Cut From The Team)

4. There’s No ‘I’ In Team

5. Great Romances Of The 20th Century

6. Ghost Man On Third

7. Timberwolves At New Jersey

8. The Blue Channel

9. You’re So Last Summer

10. Head Club

11. Great Romances Of The 20th Century (Demo)

12. The Blue Channel (Demo)

13. Bike Scene (Demo)

14. Mutual Head Club (Demo)

Taking Back Sunday Tour Dates (with Third Eye Blind):

22 June — Troutdale, OR — Edgefield

23 June — Auburn, WA — White River Amphitheatre

24 June — Bonner, MT — KettleHouse Amphitheater

25 June — Sandy, UT — Sandy Amphitheater

27 June — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre

29 June — Council Bluffs, IA — Harrah’s Council Bluffs Stir Concert Cave

30 June — Kansas City, MO — Starlight Theatre

1 July — Prior Lake, MN — Mystic Lake Casino Mystic Amphitheater

6 July — Newport, KY — Ovation

7 July — Indianapolis, IN — TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

8 July — Chicago, IL — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

9 July — Sterling Heights, MI — Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

12 July — Columbus, OH — KEMBA Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre

13 July — Pittsburgh, PA — Stage AE

15 July — Philadelphia, PA — The Mann Center Skyline Stage

16 July — Mansfield, MA — XFINITY Center

17 July — Wantagh, NY — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

21 July — Uncasville, CT — Mohegan Sun Arena

22 July — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center

23 July — Columbia, MD — Merriweather Post Pavilion

26 July — Atlanta, GA — Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

27 July — Franklin, TN — FirstBank Amphitheater

29 July — Houston, TX — White Oak Music Hall

30 July — Del Valle, TX — Germania Insurance Amphitheater

31 July — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

1 Aug — Oklahoma City, OK — The Zoo Amphitheatre

4 Aug — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Federal Theatre

5 Aug — Inglewood, CA — YouTube Theater

11 Aug — San Diego, CA — Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater

12 Aug — Las Vegas, NV — Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

13 Aug — Irvine, CA — FivePoint Amphitheatre

Taking Back Sunday info

Originally released in 2002, Tell All Your Friends not only propelled Taking Back Sunday to global stardom, but also became a defining album in the alt-rock canon. Yet, as the Long Island band readied to record their debut, their expectations were modest—evidenced by the album’s tongue-in-cheek title. After solidifying their line-up in 2001 and recording a five-song demo, Adam Lazzara (vocals), Eddie Reyes (guitar), John Nolan (guitar + vocals), Mark O’Connell (drums) and Shaun Cooper (bass) caught the ears of Victory Records, who signed them promptly that December. Not long after, the band entered New Jersey’s Big Blue Meenie studio with producer Sal Villanueva (Thursday, Murphy’s Law) to record Tell All Your Friends. Released in March 2002, the album delivered a blend of hardcore, punk and pop-forward anthemic melodies with heartfelt lyricism and an emotionally charged delivery. Relatable, angsty and cathartic, Taking Back Sunday’s music touched a nerve with a new generation of alt-rock fans. In his liner notes, Glenn Gamboa argues that the album’s songs “capture universal feelings that don’t generally get much play. We can all name a dozen love songs right now, sure. But how many songs can you name about wanting to be the one to betray your ‘best friend’ to ensure his downfall? What about the power of frenemies?” He continues, “The feelings that Tell All Your Friends conjures up don’t even have to come from the hyper-literate lyrics, from a thousand clever lines unread on clever napkins. That mosh pit of emotions, which were extra raw in those angst-ridden days, starts with the driving rhythms from Mark O’Connell’s drum and Shaun Cooper’s bass. It soars on the triumphant guitar riffs from John Nolan and Eddie Reyes. Soon, you’re screaming along with Adam Lazzara. That is magic.” Initially, fans were drawn in by “Cute Without the ‘E’ (Cut from the Team)”—the first track off Tell All Your Friends to be released online, and now, perhaps the band’s most enduring song. Following the album’s announcement, two more singles arrived: “Great Romances of the 20th Century,” which chronicled the end of a doomed relationship, followed by “You’re So Last Summer,” which served as an ode to summer flings. Eventually, “Cute Without the ‘E’”was officially released as a single, and the high-energy (and utterly infectious) track spread quickly across the airwaves, helping to popularize the post-hardcore sound that would become mainstream in years to come. In its first week, Tell All Your Friends sold nearly 2,400 copies—no small feat for a relatively unknown act. Over the following months, sales began to increase steadily, and mightily, thanks to the grassroots efforts of the band, their label, and their fanbase. The album’s title proved to be eerily prophetic, as the emerging power of online fan communities (particularly Myspace) and peer-to-peer sharing fueled the band’s popularity. Tastemakers took notice as well, including MTV and alternative radio stations across the country, while the band performed on late-night TV shows, including Last Call with Carson Daly and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, during breaks from their busy tour schedule. Within a year of its release, Tell All Your Friends had surpassed 100,000 units—a number that would double by the end of 2003. In 2005, it was certified Gold by the RIAA. Today, Tell All Your Friends has sold over one million copies and continues to be a fan favorite in Taking Back Sunday’s lengthy body of work. The band revisited the title in 2012 with a 10th-anniversary tour, followed by a live, acoustic version of the album, TAYF10 Acoustic, a year later. Two decades after its release, the legacy of Tell All Your Friends cannot be underestimated.

Among its many accolades, the title was ranked among Rolling Stone’s “40 Greatest Emo Albums of All Time” and the NME’s “20 Emo Albums That Have Resolutely Stood the Test of Time” lists. Alternative Press called Tell All Your Friends “The record that changed everything,” adding that it was “As close as it gets to a modern masterpiece, capturing not just a band at their apex, but an entire scene. It will never be duplicated.”The BBC praised the band’s “ability to write fantastically catchy songs that are poppy and fun as they are upbeat and emotionally aggressive,” while Drowned in Sound simply declared it to be “the start of a movement.” For the band, however, Tell All Your Friends represented something more. During an era when indie bands were still limited in their reach, Taking Back Sunday defied the odds, breaking through to the mainstream—and staying there. It also proved the power of the fanbase (and the internet) years before social media reached its apex. Most importantly, however, Tell All Your Friends launched the band’s 20+ year career—a benchmark that few acts can achieve. When reflecting on the last 20 years since the album’s release, guitarist and vocalist John Nolan says, “There is a part during ‘Cute Without the E’ where we stop and let the crowd sing, ‘Why can’t I feel anything from anyone other than you.’ That has become an unbelievably moving moment for me. The connection between us and the audience is so apparent and so strong. The crowd screams it at us, we stand back from our mics screaming it at them and the lyrics take on more significance than we ever imagined they could. In a lot of ways, that moment is a distillation of what Tell All Your Friends has meant. It sums up the mind-boggling psychological and emotional connection we made with people 20 years ago that’s still going strong today.” The current line-up—vocalist Adam Lazzara, guitarist and vocalist John Nolan, drummer Mark O’Connell and bassist Shaun Cooper—have been through a lot together. The band, in its various formations, has released seven albums to date (four of which were in the Billboard 200 Top Ten, and three of which earned gold records). In 2018, Taking Back Sunday joined such iconic artists as Billy Joel, Joan Jett and Lou Reed as inductees of the Long Island Music Hall of Fame, while in 2019, they celebrated their 20th anniversary with an extensive tour and a career-spanning compilation, Twenty. In addition to working on a new album, the band is readying for an extensive summer tour with Third Eye Blind (see dates below). They also look forward to performing at Las Vegas’ highly anticipated When We Were Young festival in October.

