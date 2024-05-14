Taylor Swift Registers Trademark for Musical - Noise11.com

Taylor Swift has filed a trademark application for the phrase, Female Rage: The Musical.

Swift’s company, TAS Rights Management, recently filed paperwork to trademark the phrase.

According to the filing, Taylor wants to use the trademark for purposes such as downloadable electronic sheet music, musical sound recordings, audio recordings featuring music and musical entertainment, digital publications, books, and merchandise.

Taylor debuted the phrase in an Instagram post on Sunday when she described the new section of The Eras Tour that revolves around new songs from her album The Tortured Poets Department.

“This post is dedicated to the new Tortured Poets section of the Eras Tour (aka Female Rage The Musical!) and everyone who made these memories so magical,” she wrote.

Taylor dropped her new album in between different legs of the worldwide tour and revamped the show to fit in her new section. She debuted the new-look concert during her four-night run at La Défense Arena in Paris, France between Thursday and Sunday last week.

In the rest of her post, she thanked her fans for supporting the new segment.

“I’m so thankful that it was you we got to show this to for the first time because you gave us so much excitement, passion, and love. I’m SO fired up to play this for every crowd on the tour,” she added.

Taylor’s Eras Tour continues in Stockholm, Sweden on Friday.

