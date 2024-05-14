 Taylor Swift Registers Trademark for Musical - Noise11.com
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman

Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman

Taylor Swift Registers Trademark for Musical

by Music-News.com on May 15, 2024

in News

Taylor Swift has filed a trademark application for the phrase, Female Rage: The Musical.

Swift’s company, TAS Rights Management, recently filed paperwork to trademark the phrase.

According to the filing, Taylor wants to use the trademark for purposes such as downloadable electronic sheet music, musical sound recordings, audio recordings featuring music and musical entertainment, digital publications, books, and merchandise.

Taylor debuted the phrase in an Instagram post on Sunday when she described the new section of The Eras Tour that revolves around new songs from her album The Tortured Poets Department.

“This post is dedicated to the new Tortured Poets section of the Eras Tour (aka Female Rage The Musical!) and everyone who made these memories so magical,” she wrote.

Taylor dropped her new album in between different legs of the worldwide tour and revamped the show to fit in her new section. She debuted the new-look concert during her four-night run at La Défense Arena in Paris, France between Thursday and Sunday last week.

In the rest of her post, she thanked her fans for supporting the new segment.

“I’m so thankful that it was you we got to show this to for the first time because you gave us so much excitement, passion, and love. I’m SO fired up to play this for every crowd on the tour,” she added.

Taylor’s Eras Tour continues in Stockholm, Sweden on Friday.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Taylor Swift, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

You Me At Six (supplied)
You Me At Six Announce A Final Australian Tour for 2025

You Me At Six have announced a January 2025 Australian tour after having toured the country last in July 2023.

2 days ago
John Mayer at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne photo by Ros 'Gorman
John Mayer Responds To Andy Cohen Rumours

John Mayer has responded to speculation about the nature of his friendship with Andy Cohen.

3 days ago
Christina Aguilera photo by Ros O'Gorman
Christina Aguilera Ends 26 Year With RCA Records

Christina Aguilera has left RCA Records after 26 years.

4 days ago
The Killers Mr Brightside
The Killers Mr Brightside Becomes Biggest UK Hit To Not Go To No 1

The Killers classic 'Mr Brightside' has become the UK's biggest single of all time yet to reach number one.

5 days ago
Justin Bieber in Sydney photo by Ros O'Gorman, music news, noise11.com
Justin Bieber Is Going To Be A Father

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have announced that they are expecting their first baby together.

5 days ago
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11
More Drake Drama, Intruder Arrested At His Home

An attempted intruder was arrested outside of Drake's home a day after his security guard was shot at the same location.

6 days ago
Steve Albini photo from his Facebook page
Famed Audio Engineer Steve Albini Dies At Age 61

Audio engineer and producer Steve Albini has died at age 61 of a heart attack while working in his home studio.

6 days ago