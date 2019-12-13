Talking Heads “Official” Instagram Starts A Rumour Frenzy

Fans’ ears perked up recently when an official-looking Talking Heads Instagram account popped up and hovered there idly like the alien spacecraft in District 9.

The account @talkingheadsofficial has no posts at the time of publishing but is following former Talking Heads members @davidbyrneofficial, @frantzchris and @jerryharrisonofficial, however Talking Heads’ drummer Chris Frantz reportedly has no idea what it’s about.

The account description is “Official Instagram account for Talking Heads”, with a link to buy Talking Heads merch.

According to Variety, the account is related to the 40th anniversary of the Talking Heads breakthrough album Remain In Light, which featured the iconic single Once In A Lifetime.

Variety report that there will be a tour celebrating the album featuring keyboardist Jerry Harrison, guitarist Adrian Belew (who was a founding member of King Crimson and a session player on a number of Talking Heads records), as well as the synth-funk band Turkuaz.

It was also reported by Rolling Stone that other founding members David Byrne, Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth are not involved in any way with the sudden emergence of this account.

Talking Heads last performed together in 2002 for their induction to the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame. Before that, their final show was in Christchurch, New Zealand on February 4, 1984.

After 1984, David Byrne and Jerry Harrison joined Tom Tom Club (which featured Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth) in 1989. Frantz, Weymouth and Harrison released the album No Talking, Just Head with a series of guest vocalists including Debbie Harry, Michael Hutchence and Shaun Ryder in 1996.

