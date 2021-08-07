 The Doobies Brothers 15th Album On The Way - Noise11.com
The Doobie Brothers Tom Johnston and Patrick Simmons. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Doobies Brothers 15th Album On The Way

by Paul Cashmere on August 7, 2021

in News

The Doobie Brothers will release their 15th album ‘Liberté’ in October and then planning on spending the rest of 2021 and 2022 on the road to mark their 50th anniversary.

‘Liberte’ is due 17 September but a four track EP featuring four songs from the album is here now.

LIBERTÉ TRACK LISTING:
1. Oh Mexico
2. Better Days
3. Don’t Ya Mess With Me
4. Cannonball
5. Wherever We Go
6. The American Dream
7. Shine
8. We Are More Than Love
9. Easy
10. Just Can’t Do This Alone
11. Good Thang
12. Amen Old Friend

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS EP TRACK LISTING:
1. Oh Mexico
2. Cannonball
3. Don’t Ya Mess With Me
4. Better Days

The Doobie Brothers tour will kick off in Des Moines on 22 August 2021 with dates taking them through to Canada until June 2022. The tour will be the band’s first in 25 years with Michael McDonald, who was around from 1975 to 1982 and back for reunions in 1987, 1992, 1995 and 1996 and again since 2019.

