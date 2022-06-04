 The Kid Laroi Cancels A Second Melbourne Show Due To Boy Flu - Noise11.com
The Kid Laroi

The Kid Laroi photo from his Facebook page

The Kid Laroi Cancels A Second Melbourne Show Due To Boy Flu

by Paul Cashmere on June 4, 2022

in News

Teen pop act The Kid Laroi has come down with a bad case of boy flu forcing the popster to cancel a second Melbourne show tonight (Saturday) after cancelling the first one just minutes before he was due on stage.

Fans were already waiting inside Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne with The Kid Laroi cancelled last night’s performance.

Charlton Howard (aka The Kid Laroi) had posted that he was not feeling well in the morning and had a Covid test. It came up negative. He was still not feeling well in the afternoon and had another Covid test which also came up negative. Why the show was not cancelled earlier due to illness when there was obviously something wrong is mindboggling. Thousands of fans turned up at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on a freezing winters night when all that could have easily been avoided if the show was cancelled earlier.

“As the night went on it was hard for me to stand up and go to the bathroom,” Howard said in a post. “I got super lightheaded and my body felt super heavy.”

He also said in his post “I wanted to perform still, so we called doctors and had them bring an IV drip and some extra stuff to try and help”. It is completely bizarre and inconsiderate that someone that sick would ever attempt to perform. In that best case scenario, had he gone through with the show, the punters who paid with their hard earned cash for a ticket would have got a substandard show.

The two shows have been rescheduled for next week. The June 3 show will now take place on June 10 and the June 4 show will be on June 12.

The shows for Monday June 6 and 7 in Brisbane are still scheduled as planned.

