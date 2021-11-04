 The Killers To Play A Day On The Green - Noise11.com
The Killers photo by Olivia Bee

The Killers photo by Olivia Bee

The Killers To Play A Day On The Green

by Paul Cashmere on November 5, 2021

in News

As live music kicks back up in Australia so does major events with the first A Day On The Green post-Covid announcement going to The Killers.

The Killers have A Day On The Green dates locked in for December 2022. Stadium dates have also been announced from Frontier Touring.

THE KILLERS ‘IMPLODING THE MIRAGE TOUR 2022’

A DAY ON THE GREEN
Sat 3 Dec 2022 Peter Lehmann, Barossa Valley, SA (Lic. All Ages)
Sat 10 Dec 2022 Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC (Lic. All Ages)
All event information www.adayonthegreen.com.au

FRONTIER TOURING
Mon 21 Nov 2022 Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ
Fri 25 Nov 2022 Christchurch Arena, Christchurch, NZ
Tue 29 Nov 2022 Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD
Tues 6 Dec 2022 RAC Arena, Perth, WA
Tues 13 Dec 2022 Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC
Sat 17 Dec 2022 Hope Estate, Hunter Valley, NSW
Mon 19 Dec 2022 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW
All event information www.frontiertouring.com

EVENT INFORMATION:
a day on the green is Licensed All Ages. Strictly no BYO alcohol. Food will be available on site or BYO. EVERY patron must have a ticket regardless of age, and under 18 patrons must be accompanied at all times by a responsible adult with their own ticket. For all transport, accommodation and event information, go to www.adayonthegreen.com.au

TICKET PRICES: MT DUNEED ESTATE, VIC
Front GA Standing $193.56*
Gold GA Standing $152.78*
General Admission Lawn $112.00*
*A handling fee per transaction applies.

TICKET PRICES: PETER LEHMANN, SA
Front GA Standing $193.56*
General Admission Lawn $142.58*
*A handling fee per transaction applies.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION
Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the A Day On The Green, Frontier Touring and winery’s websites

ABOUT A DAY ON THE GREEN
2022 marks the 21st season of a day on the green, which started in January 2001. After 490 shows and more than 4 million happy patrons, the a day on the green experience of good food, fine wine and great music in magnificent locations remains unrivalled and is firmly established as one of Australia’s most popular and premier outdoor concert events.

