Boyz II Men Announce Australian And New Zealand Tour With Salt-N-Pepa And Bell Biv DeVoe - Noise11 Music News

Boyz II Men will return to Australia and New Zealand in November and December 2026, joined by Salt-N-Pepa and Bell Biv DeVoe for a six date arena and winery concert run that also marks the return of A Day On The Green in 2026.

by Paul Cashmere

Boyz II Men will headline a six date Australian and New Zealand tour in November and December 2026, bringing two influential acts from the golden era of R&B and hip-hop with them. Salt-N-Pepa and Bell Biv DeVoe will join the tour, which includes arena performances in Perth, Auckland and Sydney, along with three A Day On The Green concerts in Geelong, the Hunter Valley and Mount Cotton. Tickets go on sale on Friday, 17 July following a series of presales.

The announcement brings together three acts whose commercial success and cultural influence helped define contemporary R&B and hip-hop during the late 1980s and 1990s. Collectively, the artists have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and generated billions of streams, while their catalogues continue to attract new audiences through streaming services and live performances. The tour also marks Bell Biv DeVoe’s first Australian performances, adding another dimension to a package built around enduring hit records rather than new releases.

Boyz II Men remain the best-selling R&B vocal group in history, with more than 64 million albums sold. Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman became one of the defining vocal groups of the 1990s through a succession of global hits including End Of The Road, I’ll Make Love To You, On Bended Knee, Motownphilly and One Sweet Day, their collaboration with Mariah Carey.

According to the tour announcement, the concerts will be “a celebration of timeless hits, iconic voices and era-defining anthems”, bringing together artists whose music continues to resonate decades after its original release.

Salt-N-Pepa’s inclusion adds one of hip-hop’s most important groups to the bill. Cheryl “Salt” James, Sandra “Pepa” Denton and DJ Spinderella helped reshape mainstream rap by becoming the first female hip-hop act inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Their catalogue includes Push It, Shoop, Let’s Talk About Sex and Whatta Man, while their career also includes the distinction of becoming the first female rap act to win a Grammy Award before later receiving the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Bell Biv DeVoe complete the lineup with a catalogue that helped establish the New Jack Swing movement. Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe successfully fused R&B harmonies with hip-hop rhythms and pop production on their multi-platinum debut Poison. Songs including Poison, Do Me! and B.B.D. (I Thought It Was Me)? remain staples of both classic R&B radio and live performances more than three decades after release.

The tour also signals the return of A Day On The Green in 2026 after the concert series sat out the previous summer. Since launching in 2001, the winery concert brand has become one of Australia’s most successful touring concepts, regularly pairing international artists with regional outdoor venues. Boyz II Men have maintained a long relationship with Australian audiences, returning regularly since their breakthrough during the 1990s when their singles consistently charted in Australia and New Zealand.

While nostalgia tours have become an increasingly important part of the live music business, the combination of Boyz II Men, Salt-N-Pepa and Bell Biv DeVoe reflects the continued commercial appeal of artists whose catalogues remain active across streaming platforms. Rather than centring on anniversary albums or reunion activity, the concerts focus on songs that continue to attract multi-generational audiences, illustrating how classic R&B and hip-hop have maintained their place in the contemporary touring market.

The Australian and New Zealand tour begins in Perth on 26 November before travelling through Victoria, New Zealand, New South Wales and Queensland. Promoters MG Live, Frontier Touring and Arena Touring will present the arena dates, while the winery concerts form part of the revived A Day On The Green series.

Tour Dates

Thursday 26 November 2026, Perth, RAC Arena

Saturday 28 November 2026, Geelong, Mount Duneed Estate (A Day On The Green)

Tuesday 1 December 2026, Auckland, Spark Arena

Friday 4 December 2026, Sydney, TikTok Entertainment Centre

Saturday 5 December 2026, Hunter Valley, Bimbadgen (A Day On The Green)

Sunday 6 December 2026, Mount Cotton, Sirromet Wines (A Day On The Green)

Ticketing

Frontier Touring Members, MG Live Members and A Day On The Green Members presales: Wednesday 15 July, 12.00pm local time, for 24 hours or until allocation exhausted.

General public tickets go on sale Friday 17 July at 11.00am local time.

Ticketing and tour information is available through MG Live and Frontier Touring.

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