 The New Evanescence Video Was Shot On iPhones - Noise11.com
Evanescence

Evanescence

The New Evanescence Video Was Shot On iPhones

by Paul Cashmere on July 6, 2020

in News

The video for ‘The Game Is Over’, the new song from Evanescence, was all shot on iPhones.

‘The Game Is Over’ was directed by P.R. Brown using limited resources during lockdown.

Amy Lee said, “This song is about being sick of the facade. The disguises we wear for others to make them feel comfortable, the inside feelings being so different than what we show on the outside to fit within the boundaries of what’s socially acceptable, or what’s not going to make you unpleasant or too ‘weird’ to be around.

“The Game is Over is a promise to myself and out loud that I’m going to be more of my real, inner self on the outside–not lock her up because she can’t be contained anymore. It’s also a prayer to become better, to not feel so messed up, locked up, and hurt inside.

Watch ‘The Game Is Over’:

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Kacey Musgraves
Kasey Musgraves Files For Divorce

Country star Kacey Musgraves has called it quits with her musician husband Ruston Kelly.

14 hours ago
Elton John and PNAU Good Morning To The Night images photo Noise11.com
PNAU And Elton John To Release Second Volume Of Elton Reinventions

Nick Littlemore has confirmed that PNAU are working again with Elton John on a second volume of remixed reinventions of Elton’s catalogue.

4 days ago
Guy Sebastian - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Guy Sebastian’s Manager Titus Day Arrested On Fraud Charges

Guy Sebastian’s longtime manager Titus Day was arrested Wednesday night over alleged fraud charges against the singer.

4 days ago
Sia photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sia Is A Grandmother

Sia has become a grandmother at 44.

5 days ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyonce Calls For Dismantling Of America’s Racist System

Beyonce urged U.S. voters to "take action to dismantle a racist and unequal system" as she accepted the Humanitarian Award at the virtual BET Awards on Sunday night.

5 days ago
Michael Falzon
Michael Falzon’s Wife Film Director Jane Cho Issues Statement About His Passing

Film director Jane Cho, wife of beloved Australian entertainer Michael Falzon, has released a statement following his passing last Tuesday after a year-long battle with a rare form of germ cell cancer.

7 days ago
Taylor Swift, Etihad, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Taylor Swift Calls Out US Government Over Transgender Exclusion

Taylor Swift has called out U.S. government officials for failing to recognise transgender and non-binary people on the 2020 Census.

June 29, 2020