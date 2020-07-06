The New Evanescence Video Was Shot On iPhones

The video for ‘The Game Is Over’, the new song from Evanescence, was all shot on iPhones.

‘The Game Is Over’ was directed by P.R. Brown using limited resources during lockdown.

Amy Lee said, “This song is about being sick of the facade. The disguises we wear for others to make them feel comfortable, the inside feelings being so different than what we show on the outside to fit within the boundaries of what’s socially acceptable, or what’s not going to make you unpleasant or too ‘weird’ to be around.

“The Game is Over is a promise to myself and out loud that I’m going to be more of my real, inner self on the outside–not lock her up because she can’t be contained anymore. It’s also a prayer to become better, to not feel so messed up, locked up, and hurt inside.

Watch ‘The Game Is Over’:

