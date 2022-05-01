 The Notorious B.I.G. Life After Death 25th Anniversary Edition To Be Released - Noise11.com
Notorious BIG Life After Death

The Notorious B.I.G. Life After Death 25th Anniversary Edition To Be Released

by Paul Cashmere on May 1, 2022

in News

Notorious B.I.G. would have turned 50 this month. He was born 21 May, 1972. His signature album ‘Life After Death’ is about to turn 25 and is getting a long, overdue make-over.

“Sky’s The Limit: A Year Celebrating The Legacy of the Notorious B.I.G.” will be an 8-LP box set.

‘Life After Death’ was the first rap album to contain two consecutive number one singles ‘Hypnotise’ and ‘Mo Money Mo Problems’. The album debuted at number one in the USA and earned Grammy nominations for ‘Best Rap Album’, ‘Best Rap Solo performance’ for ‘Hypnotise’ and ‘Mo Money Mo Problems’ and ‘Best Rap Performance by a Duo of Group’.

The 8-LP box edition will be released on 10 June 2022.

