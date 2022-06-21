 The One Electric Day Pre-Sale Opened Today - Noise11.com
Suzi Quatro, Noise11, Photo

Suzi Quatro photo by Ros O'Gorman

The One Electric Day Pre-Sale Opened Today

by Paul Cashmere on June 21, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

Fans who want to guarantee their spot at One Electric Day in November can grab pre-sale tickets from today.

Suzi Quatro will headline One Electric Day in Australia in November.

One Electric Day will also feature Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets and Chocolate Starfish.

Saturday 5th November 2022 | from 11am
ONE ELECTRIC DAY
Kent Reserve, VICTOR HARBOR SA
Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 19th November 2022 | from 11am
ONE ELECTRIC DAY
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC
Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 20th November 2022 | from 11am
ONE ELECTRIC DAY
Werribee Park on the Great Lawn, WERRIBEE VIC
Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 26th November 2022 | from 11am
ONE ELECTRIC DAY
Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD
Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 27th November 2022 | from 11am
ONE ELECTRIC DAY
Broadwater Parklands, SOUTHPORT QLD
Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Tickets for One Electric Day go on sale to the general public at 10am AEST Thursday 23rd June through Ticketmaster.

Frontier Touring Pre-Sale Details:
10am AEST on Tuesday 21st June until 10am AEST on Wednesday 22nd June 2022
Ticketmaster Pre-Sale Details:
11am AEST on Wednesday 22nd June until 11.59pm AEST Wednesday 22nd June 2022
General On Sale:
10am AEST on Thursday 23rd June 2022

Suzi Quatro will also perform her own show in Sydney at the Enmore Theatre on 18 November 2022.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls The Black Sorrows One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Black Sorrows One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

DIG Directions In Groove
D.I.G. (Directions In Groove) Reform For Brand New Heavies Australian Tour

Australian acid jazz band D.I.G. (Directions In Groove’ will reform for their first shows in 10 years to tour with Brand New Heavies across Australia.

3 seconds ago
Screaming Jets
The Screaming Jets Have Expanded Their ‘All For One’ 30th Anniversary Tour

The Screaming Jets have added new dates in Wagga Wagga and Norah Heads, keeping the ‘All For One show on the road from August 4 through to October 14.

2 hours ago
Peter Garrett Midnight Oil 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Midnight Oil To Headline Stompen Ground In Broome

Midnight Oil have been confirmed as the headline act for Stompen Ground in Broome on 17 September.

3 hours ago
Brand New Heavies
Brand New Heavies And Directions In Groove Will Tour Australia Very Soon

Australia is about to be treated to a long overdue dose of Acid Jazz when Brand New Heavies tour in July and August with a newly activated Directions In Groove (D.I.G.) also on the bill.

1 day ago
Suzi Quatro, Noise11, Photo
One Electric Day – The Three Suzi Quatro Number One Hits

With Suzi Quatro heading back to Australia for Duane McDonald’s One Electric Day in November, here is a Noise11 lookback to the three number one hits of Suzi Quatro.

1 day ago
Suzi Quatro, Noise11, Photo
One Electric Day 2022 Revealed: Suzi Quatro To Headline, Noiseworks To Reform

Suzi Quatro will return to Australia for her 34th tour for Duane McDonald’s One Electric Day in November, and as a bonus you’ll also have Noiseworks reform for the event.

2 days ago
Jimmy Barnes Soul Deep 30 photo by Noise11
Jimmy Barnes Brings His Soul Deep Into Rod Laver Arena

It is hard to imagine where the past 30 years has gone. I vividly remember Jimmy Barnes ‘Soul Deep’ being released 1991. We were all over it at radio.

2 days ago