The Rolling Stones To Be Part Of BBC Four-Part Series - Noise11.com

by Music-News.com on April 1, 2022

The Rolling Stones’ 60th anniversary will be marked by the BBC with a new four-part film series.

The broadcaster has announced ‘My Life as a Rolling Stone’, which will premiere on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer this summer.

Each member of the iconic rock ‘n’ roll band – Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and the late Charlie Watts – will have their own hour-long episode, featuring new interviews with the band members and tributes to the legendary sticksman.

A press release states that: “It tells the story of one of the world’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll bands in a way that has never been done before – by viewing the band through the musical lens of each member, delving deep into their personalities, passions and memories from the past sixty years. Four hour-long films, each an intimate portrait of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts, show how these individual musical geniuses came together to make the music that has provided the soundtrack to the lives of millions.”

Fans can also expect commentary from the likes of soul star P.P. Arnold, The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, Guns N’ Roses axe-slayer Slash, Sir Rod Stewart, Tina Turner and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler.

There will be “unseen footage and exclusive stories from Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood interwoven with new and archive interviews and performance.”

As well as tributes to Charlie, who passed away aged 80 in August 2021, from his bandmates and peers, there will also be archive interviews with the musician.

The series is helmed by award-winning filmmakers Oliver Murray and Clare Tavernor.

Joyce Smyth, manager, The Rolling Stones, says: “We are thrilled to celebrate sixty years of The Rolling Stones with these four films which give fans around the world a new and fascinating look at the band.”

Lorna Clarke, Controller, BBC Pop, says: “What better year for the BBC, in its centenary year, to pay tribute to and celebrate one of the world’s most significant rock groups, in their 60th anniversary year. The Rolling Stones have been ambassadors for great British rock ‘n’ roll for decades and are loved the world over, so I’m thrilled that the BBC is able to present this very special season of programming, including the world-exclusive TV series, to our audiences.”

Mercury Studios CEO, Alice Webb, says: “Every now and again, as filmmakers we get to work on extraordinary projects – this is one of those moments. We know their music, their swagger, their unrivalled stage presence – and through these beautiful, intimate films you’ll see the band in all their glory as we explore what makes them truly great. It’s been an honour to work with The Rolling Stones to shine a light on their incredible lives and careers – we can’t wait for audiences around the world to see them.”

As well as the film series, the BBC teased a “star-studded season of programming across television, radio and digital platforms.”

