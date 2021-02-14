 The Weeknd Super Bowl Performance Turned Into Documentary - Noise11.com
The Weeknd Super Bowl Performance Turned Into Documentary

February 15, 2021

The Weeknd is taking fans behind the scenes of his Super Bowl Halftime Show spectacular in a new TV documentary.

The Weeknd wowed the nearly 100 million people who tuned in around the world to watch the half-time entertainment during the American football championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs on 7 February, and the singer didn’t disappoint.

Now fans will get to see the months of hard work that went into putting together his 13-minute performance – produced by officials at JAY-Z’s Roc Nation firm and Jesse Collins, the first black executive producer of the event, and staged in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic – in The Show, a 90-minute film directed by Becoming’s Nadia Hallgren.

Todd Kaplan, Vice President of Marketing for half-time show sponsors Pepsi, says, “The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show is undoubtedly the world’s biggest stage, producing the most viewed and talked about moment in music every single year. The pressure to deliver an iconic, memorable and entertaining performance is felt well beyond the artist, as there are a number of people – behind the scenes – who are vital to its success.

“With our new documentary coming to Showtime, we are taking fans on the emotional and thrilling journey of what it takes to make the biggest show of the year – with the added complexity of doing so amidst a global pandemic.”

The Show will debut on U.S. network Showtime later this year.

