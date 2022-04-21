The Wiggles To Receive The Ted Albert Award at The APRA Music Awards - Noise11.com

The original Blue, Red, Yellow and Purple Wiggles, Anthony Field, Murray Cook, Greg Page and Jeff Fatt will receive the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music at the APRA Music Awards on Tuesday 3 May at Melbourne Town Hall.

Previous recipients of the award include Helen Reddy, The Seekers, Joy McKean, Midnight Oil, Michael Gudinski, Ian ‘Molly’ Meldrum, Slim Dusty, Paul Kelly and AC/DC.

Anthony Field said, “On behalf of everyone who’s worked with The Wiggles over the past 31 years, I want to thank APRA for honouring us with the Ted Albert Award. We have always been driven by genuine love and passion for music, and this recognition means so much to us. Seeing our names alongside Aussie greats, including The Seekers, Joy McKean and the incredible Helen Reddy is so wonderful.”

2022 APRA MUSIC AWARDS

Tuesday 3 May

Melbourne Town Hall

With co-hosts Julia Zemiro, Jerome Farah and Eddie Perfect.

And Musical Director François Tétaz

