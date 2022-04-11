Timothy B Schmit Releases ‘Heartbeat’ Ahead Of ‘Day By Day’ Solo Album - Noise11.com

Timothy B. Schmit has released another preview of his upcoming solo album ‘Day By Day’ with the track ‘Heartbeat’.

Timothy’s last album was ‘Expando’ in 2016. Timothy joined Eagles in 1977 following the departure of Randy Meisner.

Timothy’s best known Eagles song is ‘I Can’t Tell You Why’ from his first album with the band in 1979. After that they broke up. It would take 14 years before we heard his voice on his next Eagles song ‘Love Will Keep Us Alive’ from ‘Hell Freezes Over’.

Eagles last album was ‘Long Road Out Of Eden’ in 2007. Timothy sings lead vocals on ‘I Don’t Hear Anymore’, with Don Henley on ‘Do Something’ and with the band ‘No More Walks In The Wood’.

‘Day By Day’ will be released on 6 May 2022. The track ‘Simple Man’ was released on March 20.

