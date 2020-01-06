Tones and I To Perform Bushfire Benefit In Melbourne

Melbourne’s Tones and I will perform a benefit concert in aid Australia’s firefighters in Melbourne on 28 January.

“This is a chance for us to support the firies and all the families that are affected by the bush fires,” Toni Watson (Tones and I) said in a statement.

The Tones and I bushfire benefit concert will feature special guests to be announced on January 28 at 170 Russell in Melbourne. 100% of proceeds from both ticket sales and merchandise will go to the Australian Red Cross, RFS and the CFA. Tickets on sale Wednesday 10am AEDT HERE.

