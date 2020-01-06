 Tones and I To Perform Bushfire Benefit In Melbourne - Noise11.com
Tones and I

Tones and I

Tones and I To Perform Bushfire Benefit In Melbourne

by Paul Cashmere on January 7, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Melbourne’s Tones and I will perform a benefit concert in aid Australia’s firefighters in Melbourne on 28 January.

“This is a chance for us to support the firies and all the families that are affected by the bush fires,” Toni Watson (Tones and I) said in a statement.

The Tones and I bushfire benefit concert will feature special guests to be announced on January 28 at 170 Russell in Melbourne. 100% of proceeds from both ticket sales and merchandise will go to the Australian Red Cross, RFS and the CFA. Tickets on sale Wednesday 10am AEDT HERE.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Ozzy Osbourne Takes New Video ‘Straight To Hell’

Ozzy Osbourne looks pretty good for a guy supposedly on his deathbed a week ago. Ozzy has debuted a new video for ‘Straight To Hell’.

54 mins ago
Cold Chisel photo by Daniel Boud
Cold Chisel Rutherglen A Day On The Green Cancelled Due To Fires

The Cold Chisel A Day On The Green show planned for the All Saints Winery in Rutherglen has been cancelled due to Australia's extreme weather conditions.

2 hours ago
Murray Cook of the Wiggles at the 2015 Carlton Dry Independent Music Awards held in Melbourne at the Meat Market on Thursday 22 October 2015. Photo Ros O'Gorman
The Original Wiggles Reform For Adults Only Bushfire Benefit

Aussie children's supergroup The Wiggles are getting back together for a one-off gig in Sydney to raise money for the bushfire relief on Saturday, January 18.

17 hours ago
Michael Stipe
LISTEN: R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe Reveals Solo Single For Renewable Energy Charity

R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe has revealed his second solo single Drive To The Ocean.

19 hours ago
Nirvana
WATCH: Nirvana Reform With Beck and St. Vincent

Surviving members of the iconic rock band Nirvana reformed on stage in Los Angeles on Saturday night with Beck, St. Vincent and Violent Grohl (Dave's daughter) replacing Kurt Cobain on vocals.

20 hours ago
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus Settles We Can’t Stop Lawsuit

Miley Cyrus has settled a lawsuit that claimed she stole her 2013 hit song We Can’t Stop.

1 day ago
Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11. Photo
Rod Stewart and Son Sean Expect To Be Cleared Of Assault Charge

Rod Stewart's son Sean is confident he and his dad will be cleared of any wrongdoing following an altercation on New Year's Eve, insisting the "truth will prevail".

1 day ago