Truck Get Lucky With New Australian Rock Anthem - Noise11.com

Melbourne’s Truck, the with Andy McLean of Horsehead on vocals and Dave Leslie of Baby Animals on guitar, have premiered their new song for ‘Lucky’, and it has Australian anthem potential.

‘Lucky’ sends out that positive Aussie vibe:

This is Australia oh my

A land of beaches & blue sky

We’ve got our problems I won’t lie

But I’m feeling lucky to be

I’m feeling lucky

When you think of the Oz Rock anthems like Gangajang’s ‘Sounds of Then’ and Richard Clapton’s ‘Down In the Lucky Country’, ‘Lucky’ has the right ingredients with a Vanda and Young-like Alberts production style. McLean adopts a Stevie Wright style vocals, Dave Leslie is breaking out the Malcolm (and at times echoes JPY’s All Stars’).

Andy said in a statement “In essence, we can still feel lucky living in a country with deep past hurts and pressing current concerns if we keep pushing in the right direction. Lucky is a feel good rock and roll song that proudly recognises our gratitude, our pain and our potential. It’s indicative of how we’re evolving.”

Truck released their first song ‘Make Hay’ in December 2021.

