 UK Charts: Kylie Minogue Vs Little Mix On Track For No 1 - Noise11.com
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman

Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman

UK Charts: Kylie Minogue Vs Little Mix On Track For No 1

by Music-News.com on November 10, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Kylie Minogue and Little Mix clash in one of 2020’s biggest chart battles this week, and it is Kylie that is edging ahead on the Official Albums Chart Update in the race for Number 1, the Official Charts Company can confirm.

The Australian pop icon’s fifteenth studio album DISCO is in the lead at the midweek point of the week, claiming the most vinyl sales and downloads after its first three days on sale.

Should Kylie hold onto the top spot, DISCO will mark her eighth UK Number 1 album, and her third in as many years following Golden (2018) and Step Back in Time (2019). Look back at Kylie Minogue’s full UK chart history.

In at Number 2 at the halfway mark are Little Mix with Confetti, currently a mere 2,200 chart sales behind Kylie. Jade, Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Perrie’s sixth studio album is the most streamed so far this week and the most purchased on CD.

If Little Mix were to push ahead of Kylie, they would be looking at their second UK Number 1 album, and first for four years since 2016’s Glory Days. All five of Little Mix’s previous albums have gone Top 5 in the UK.

Dame Shirley Bassey is on course for her highest-charting album in over 40 years with her farewell album I Owe It All To You at Number 3, ahead of Sam Smith’s Love Goes at Number 4, and last week’s chart topper Positions from Ariana Grande at Number 5.

Welsh classical singer Aled Jones is on the cusp of a fifth Top 10 album with Blessings at 8, Birmingham rapper Dutchavelli is at 9 with his debut mixtape Dutch From The 5th, and poetry collection Carnival of the Animals from classical music family The Kanneh-Masons, author Michael Morpurgo and Oscar winning actress Olivia Coleman is at 10.

Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy’s debut album Without Fear is in line to return to the Top 40 following the release of its Complete Edition (11), while Australian rapper The Kid Laroi’s Fk Love album is also on track for a Top 40 comeback after the release of its deluxe version title F Love: Savage (13). Also vying for a Top 20 slot are Peckham rapper Giggs with his Now or Never mixtape (14) and Icelandic electronic act Olafur Arnalds with his fifth studio album Some Kind of Peace (17).

Chorus of nuns Poor Clares of Arundel could make their Official Albums Chart debut with Light Up The World at 22, while a remixed version of David Bowie’s The Man Who Sold The World released under its originally intended title Metrobolist is heading for the Top 40 at 24. Other potential new entries are Vera Lynn hits retrospective Keep Smiling Through at 28, and Whitesnake’s Love Songs at 31.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318-018.jpg Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Kylie Infinite Disco live stream
Kylie Minogue To Stream Ticketed Live Event

Kylie Minogue will showcase her new album Disco with a live streaming performance on November 7.

October 20, 2020
Kylie Minogue Disco
Kylie Minogue Waves A Little ‘Magic’ At Her Fans

Kylie Minogue has a new record ‘Disco’ coming in November and a second song ‘Magic’ out now.

September 25, 2020
Kylie Minogue wine
Kylie Minogue Has her Own Wine Line

Kylie Minogue is getting into the wine business with her brand name Rosé about to hit the market.

September 17, 2020
Kylie Minogue Disco
Kylie Minogue Veers In A Disco Direction With ‘Say Something’

Kylie Minogue has revealed details of her next album ‘Disco’ and dropped the dancey new ‘Say Something’ to kick it off.

July 24, 2020
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sir Elton John Donates $1 Million To Australia’s Bushfire Relief Efforts

Sir Elton John has donated $1 million to the bushfire disaster relief fund in Australia.

January 8, 2020
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman
Kylie Minogue Donates $500,000 To Australia’s Fire Efforts

Kylie Minogue and her family are donating $500,000 (£380,000) to help those fighting the bushfires in their native Australia.

January 7, 2020
Kylie Minogue and Adam Hills Tourism Australia ad
Check Out Kylie Minogue’s New Australian Tourism Ad

Kylie Minogue has made a 3-minute ad for Tourism Australia aims after post-Brexit election Britain.

December 26, 2019