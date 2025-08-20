On This Day In Music 21 August - Noise11.com

Here are the major music events, births, deaths and album releases on this day in music for 21 August:

Events

1959 – Elvis Presley’s “Jailhouse Rock” became the first single ever to enter the UK charts at No.1.

1961 – Patsy Cline recorded “Crazy”, written by Willie Nelson, at Bradley Film and Recording Studios in Nashville. It went on to become one of her signature songs.

1965 – Barry McGuire’s protest anthem “Eve of Destruction” was released in the US, sparking controversy but reaching No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

1966 – The Beatles performed at Crosley Field in Cincinnati, but the show was delayed until the following day due to heavy rain.

1968 – Tommy James & The Shondells scored a US No.1 single with “Mony Mony.”

1976 – Keith Moon collapsed on stage at the last US concert by The Who with their original drummer, at the Miami Baseball Stadium.

1982 – U2 played their first headline show in North America at The Ritz, New York City.

1983 – The Ramones released their seventh studio album Subterranean Jungle.

1990 – Alice in Chains released their debut album Facelift, helping to pave the way for the Seattle grunge explosion.

1993 – Nirvana played their last-ever US show at the Seattle Center Coliseum.

2011 – Amy Winehouse’s final recording, a duet with Tony Bennett on “Body and Soul”, was released on what would have been her 28th birthday.

Births

1904 – Count Basie, legendary jazz bandleader and pianist (d. 1984).

1938 – Kenny Rogers, country-pop icon and actor (d. 2020).

1941 – Jackie DeShannon, US singer-songwriter (“Put a Little Love in Your Heart”).

1942 – Tom Coster, keyboardist (Santana).

1952 – Joe Strummer, frontman of The Clash (d. 2002).

1954 – Steve Smith, drummer (Journey).

1961 – Nick Kane, guitarist (The Mavericks).

1967 – Serj Tankian, lead vocalist of System of a Down.

1979 – Kelis, US R&B/soul singer (“Milkshake”).

Deaths

1997 – Ronnie Lane, bassist and songwriter with The Small Faces and Faces, died at age 51.

2008 – LeRoi Moore, saxophonist of Dave Matthews Band, died following an ATV accident, aged 46.

Album Releases

1967 – The Doors – Strange Days (UK release).

1970 – Creedence Clearwater Revival – Cosmo’s Factory (UK release).

1979 – Nick Lowe – Labour of Lust (US release).

2001 – R.E.M. – Reveal.

Single Releases

1965 – Barry McGuire – Eve of Destruction.

1967 – The Rolling Stones – We Love You / Dandelion.

1989 – Tears for Fears – Sowing the Seeds of Love.

2001 – Kylie Minogue – Can’t Get You Out of My Head (lead single from Fever).

