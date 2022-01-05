 Vika & Linda Delivered Three Albums In One Year, Twilight At Taronga Is Next - Noise11.com
Vika and Linda Bull on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Vika & Linda Delivered Three Albums In One Year, Twilight At Taronga Is Next

by Paul Cashmere on January 5, 2022

Vika & Linda Bull had their most productive period ever recording during Covid. The stay at home rules gave the sisters the chance to deliver three albums and in that achieved their first number one and two number twos.

During lockdown Vika & Linda used the downtime to “work from home”. The first album was ‘Akilotoa’, a Best of moreso than a greatest hits, featuring songs from their five studio albums and a few rarities. It made number one.

While that was all happening, every Sunday Vika & Linda performed a song for fans and streamed it from their home. That became the second album ‘Sunday (The Gospel According To Iso) and a number two chart position. ‘Sunday’ featured a stack of covers from Gospel favs by Sister Rosetta Tharpe to the more contemporary Paul Simon and Chuck Berry.

Then in September 2021 Vika & Linda delivered ‘The Wait’, their first album of new material since 2002. ‘The Wait’ featured songs for Vika & Linda by Mark Seymour, Chris Cheney, Don Walker, Kasey Chambers and Paul Kelly.

The next event for Vika & Linda is coming soon for Sydney. On 3 February, Vika & Linda will headline a Twilight at Taronga at Sydney’s Taronga Park Zoo. In 2021, Vika & Linda toured Australia with the Apia Good Times tour and spent some Christmas cheer on stage with Paul Kelly.

Tickets are available here for Vika & Linda’s Twilight At Taronga show.

