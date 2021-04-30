 Watch Jimmy Barnes Perform Flesh and Blood for Music From The Home Front - Noise11.com
Jimmy Barnes by Ros O'Gorman

Watch Jimmy Barnes Perform Flesh and Blood for Music From The Home Front

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 30, 2021

in News

Miss Music From The Home Front? No worries, here is Jimmy Barnes performing his new song ‘Flesh and Blood’.

Jimmy wrote the song with his brother-in-law Diesel. “It’s about the unbreakable bonds that bind us to our families through all of life’s ups and the downs. Without Jane, my kids and grandkids I wouldn’t be here today”, Jimmy explains. “The song has taken on an extra meaning for our family since Michael’s passing. When I say he was a brother to me, I mean that in every sense. We could drive each other nuts sometimes but there was always a deep and loving connection there.”

In July, Jimmy will head out on his Flesh and Blood Australian tour.

This weekend he headlines more Red Hot Summer shows in Queensland.

Jimmy Barnes will be performing at the Red Hot Summer tour this Saturday in Bribie Island and Sunday in Toowoomba.

Tickets are available for Red Hot Summer shows in Toowoomba, Cairns, Mornington (Oct 16) Hunter Valley, Kariong, Berry, Canberra and Port Macquarie.

