We Five’s Jerry Burgen Dies at Age 76 - Noise11.com

Jerry Burgen, a one-time member of 60’s folk group We Five, has died at age 76.

Burgen founded the Grammy nominated band with the late Michael Stewart. Their biggest hit ‘You Were On My Mind’ was a number three song in the USA and reached number 16 in Australia in 1965.

The original We Five line-up split in 1970 but Burgen and Debbie Graf kept a version of the band going until 1977.

We Five featured Michael Stewart, brother of The Kingston Trio’s John Stewart. Michael Stewart died in 2002 at age 57.

The other members were Bob Jones, Beverly Bivens and Pete Fullerton. Jones died in 2013. Fullerton left in 1970 to become a minister. Bivens and Fullerton are the only surviving members of We Five.

