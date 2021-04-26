 We Five’s Jerry Burgen Dies at Age 76 - Noise11.com
Jerry Burgen of We Five

Jerry Burgen of We Five

We Five’s Jerry Burgen Dies at Age 76

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 26, 2021

in News

Jerry Burgen, a one-time member of 60’s folk group We Five, has died at age 76.

Burgen founded the Grammy nominated band with the late Michael Stewart. Their biggest hit ‘You Were On My Mind’ was a number three song in the USA and reached number 16 in Australia in 1965.

The original We Five line-up split in 1970 but Burgen and Debbie Graf kept a version of the band going until 1977.

We Five featured Michael Stewart, brother of The Kingston Trio’s John Stewart. Michael Stewart died in 2002 at age 57.

The other members were Bob Jones, Beverly Bivens and Pete Fullerton. Jones died in 2013. Fullerton left in 1970 to become a minister. Bivens and Fullerton are the only surviving members of We Five.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

The Doors LA Woman
Jim Morrison Was In A Great Mood Making The Doors ‘L.A. Woman’

Three months after The Doors released their classic ‘L.A. Woman’ Jim Morrison was dead. The album was Morrison’s final record with the band but according to guitarist Robby Krieger, Morrison was in a great mood while they made the album.

3 hours ago
John Lennon Plastic Ono Band box set
John Lennon Estate Premiere Video Footage From John & Yoko’s Tittenhurst Park Home

The John Lennon estate has premiered a video for ‘Isolation’, created using 1971 footage of the Lennon family home Tittenhurst Park.

4 days ago
Rolling Stones Sticky Fingers
The Rolling Stones Sticky Fingers Turns 50

‘Sticky Fingers’, the ninth album for The Rolling Stones, turns 50 this week. ‘Sticky Fingers’ was released on 23 April, 1971.

4 days ago
McCartney III Imagined
Paul McCartney Amazed How Well ‘McCartney III Imagined’ Worked Out

Sir Paul McCartney was "shocked in a very pleasant way" by the contributions to 'McCartney III Imagined'.

6 days ago
Rusty Young of Poco photo from Blue Elan Records
R.I.P. Rusty Young of Poco 1946-2021

Poco’s Rusty Young has died from a heart attack at age 75.

April 16, 2021
The Beatles White Album
The Beatles White Album No 1 Expected To Fetch $1 million+ At Auction

Considered the holy grail of all Beatles albums, the only known factory sealed White Album Marked 0000001 hits the block today for New Jersey auction house Gotta Have Rock and Roll.

April 15, 2021
Joy McKean
APRA To Honour Country Legend Joy McKean

Country legend Joy McKean has been announced as the recipient of the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music for 2021.

April 15, 2021