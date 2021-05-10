 Ziggy Ramo To Perform At Melbourne Recital Centre - Noise11.com
Ziggy Ramo

Ziggy Ramo

Ziggy Ramo To Perform At Melbourne Recital Centre

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on May 10, 2021

in News

Indigenous hip-hop artist Ziggy Ramo will perform this Friday at the Melbourne Recital Centre.

Ziggy, who released his debut album ‘Deadly Hearts: Walking Together’ made the ABC audience take note after being censored by the ABC. He corrected Q&A host Hamish Macdonald who issued Ziggy with a “please explain’ for his track ‘April 25th’ which the ABC would not let him perform. “Me sitting on this panel ticks off a box for the ABC which is cultural diversity,” Ziggy said. “If I am not able to express my perspective is it performative or is it actual cultural diversity? It is important that we have freedom of speech and freedom of expression. If we have seats at the table but we are not able to express our lived experience are we actually having cultural diversity or is it performative?

Hamish Macdonald chimed in “The lyrics include ‘I hate the ANZACs. There is a lot of context that we want to talk to you tonight and understand where that comes from but without context there may be issues”.

Ziggy explained the context was in the next line of his song. “After I say ‘I hate the ANZACs’ I say ‘how wrong is that’. And how wrong is it that we pick and choose our history, we rearrange the facts. We fought for a country that didn’t see us as humans. The reason I want to talk about this in my art is to celebrate the ANZACs. We just can’t pick part of our history that we want to recognize and bury the others. In World War 2 we fought against genocide but we don’t recognize genocide in our own country”

He said that indigenous Australians were asked to fight in wars but at the time weren’t even considered Australian citizens. Australia finally recognized Indigenous Australians in 1967.

Ziggy Ramo will perform Black Thoughts at the Melbourne Recital Centre on Friday 14 May.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Tex Perkins
Tex Perkins Has A Fat Rubber Band

Tex Perkins has taken the Fat Rubber Band into the studio for an all-new double single coming May 21.

3 hours ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Sponsors Soccer Club

Ed Sheeran is the new sponsor of his beloved soccer club Ipswich Town.

4 days ago
Childish Gambino
Childish Gambino Sued Over This Is America

Childish Gambino has been hit with legal action over allegations of copyright infringement regarding his Grammy Award-winning single This Is America.

4 days ago
The Weeknd
The Weeknd To Perform At BRIT Awards

The Weeknd is reportedly set to perform at the 2021 BRIT Awards.

4 days ago
Micra
Watch Micra Perform At Sydney’s Rancom St Studios

Sydney duo have released a performance of their song ‘Undercover Lover’ from Rancom St Studios.

5 days ago
Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Pink To Receive Billboard’s Icon Honor

Pink is "humbled" after learning she will be feted with the Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

6 days ago
Tame Impala credit Matt Sav
Kevin Parker of Tame Impala Joins APRA’s Billion List

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker has joined APRA’s 1,000,000,000 list.

May 3, 2021