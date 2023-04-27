18 Year Old Kisschasy Albums Re-enters ARIA Chart - Noise11.com

The 2005 Kisschasy debut album ‘United Paper People’ has returned to the ARIA Australian Album chart 18 years after its release.

‘United Paper People’ reached number 15 on the ARIA chart after it was released in July 2005. The band worked on the music together but all music was written by singer and lead guitarist Darren Cordeux.

Darren Cordeux said “We’re blown away and humbled by the fact that this tour has nearly sold out and our first album, United Paper People, has re-entered the Aria charts. We’re eternally grateful to those who have stuck by us, the love we’ve received will be fully reciprocated when we return to the stage in these coming weeks”.

‘Do Do’s & Whoa-Ohs’ reached number 25 in 2005. ‘Face Without A Name’ peaked at 41.

Kisschasy released three album. ‘Hymns for the Nonbeliever’ reached number 5 in 2007 and the final album ‘Seizures’ reached number 15 in 2009.

Kisschasy officially broke up in 2015. They reformed in 2022 for the Good Things Festival.

TOUR DATES

Wednesday, May 3: Crowbar, Sydney

Thursday, May 4: Tivoli, Brisbane (Venue Upgraded)

Friday, May 5: The Gov, Adelaide SOLD OUT

Saturday, May 6: Badlands, Perth SOLD OUT (opener Odlaw)

Sunday, May 7: Badlands, Perth SOLD OUT (opener Pot Plant House Party)

Wednesday, May 10: UC Hub, Canberra SOLD OUT

Thursday, May 11: Uni Bar, Wollongong

Friday, May 12: Metro Theatre, Sydney SOLD OUT

Saturday, May 13: Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle SOLD OUT

Sunday, May 14: Drifters, Gosford

Wednesday, May 17: Corner Hotel, Melbourne SOLD OUT

Thursday, May 18: Corner Hotel, Melbourne SOLD OUT

Friday, May 19: Torquay Hotel, Torquay SOLD OUT

Saturday, May 20: Uni Bar, Hobart (Opener, the Sleepyheads)

Thursday, May 25: Corner Hotel, Melbourne (3rd & Final Show)

For All Tickets Go To

sbmpresents.com/tour/kisschasy-2023

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

