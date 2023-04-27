18 Year Old Kisschasy Albums Re-enters ARIA Chart - Noise11.com

The 2005 Kisschasy debut album ‘United Paper People’ has returned to the ARIA Australian Album chart 18 years after its release.
‘United Paper People’ reached number 15 on the ARIA chart after it was released in July 2005. The band worked on the music together but all music was written by singer and lead guitarist Darren Cordeux.
Darren Cordeux said “We’re blown away and humbled by the fact that this tour has nearly sold out and our first album, United Paper People, has re-entered the Aria charts. We’re eternally grateful to those who have stuck by us, the love we’ve received will be fully reciprocated when we return to the stage in these coming weeks”.
‘Do Do’s & Whoa-Ohs’ reached number 25 in 2005. ‘Face Without A Name’ peaked at 41.
Kisschasy released three album. ‘Hymns for the Nonbeliever’ reached number 5 in 2007 and the final album ‘Seizures’ reached number 15 in 2009.
Kisschasy officially broke up in 2015. They reformed in 2022 for the Good Things Festival.
TOUR DATES
Wednesday, May 3: Crowbar, Sydney
Thursday, May 4: Tivoli, Brisbane (Venue Upgraded)
Friday, May 5: The Gov, Adelaide SOLD OUT
Saturday, May 6: Badlands, Perth SOLD OUT (opener Odlaw)
Sunday, May 7: Badlands, Perth SOLD OUT (opener Pot Plant House Party)
Wednesday, May 10: UC Hub, Canberra SOLD OUT
Thursday, May 11: Uni Bar, Wollongong
Friday, May 12: Metro Theatre, Sydney SOLD OUT
Saturday, May 13: Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle SOLD OUT
Sunday, May 14: Drifters, Gosford
Wednesday, May 17: Corner Hotel, Melbourne SOLD OUT
Thursday, May 18: Corner Hotel, Melbourne SOLD OUT
Friday, May 19: Torquay Hotel, Torquay SOLD OUT
Saturday, May 20: Uni Bar, Hobart (Opener, the Sleepyheads)
Thursday, May 25: Corner Hotel, Melbourne (3rd & Final Show)
For All Tickets Go To
sbmpresents.com/tour/kisschasy-2023
