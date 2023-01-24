2023 APRA Song Of The Year Nominees Announced - Noise11.com

The APRA Awards will be announced on 27 April, 2023 in Sydney.

Ahead of the awards, the nominees for APRA Song of the Year 2023 have been announced:

TOP 20 PEER-VOTED APRA SONG OF THE YEAR SHORTLIST

(in alphabetical order by song title)

Title: Backseat of My Mind

Artist: Thelma Plum

Writers: Thelma Plum* / Alexander Burnett / Oliver Horton

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing*

Title: Clarity

Artist: Vance Joy

Writers: Vance Joy / Joel Little*

Publishers: Mushroom Music obo UNIFIED Music Publishing / Sony Music Publishing*

Title: Complete Mess

Artist: 5 Seconds of Summer

Writers: Michael Clifford / Luke Hemmings / Calum Hood / Ashton Irwin

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing

Title: Edge of Something

Artist: Missy Higgins

Writers: Missy Higgins / Antony Partos* / Matteo Zingales*

Publishers: Mushroom Music / Sonar Music*

Title: GTFO

Artist: Genesis Owusu

Writers: Genesis Owusu* / Michael Di Francesco^ / Andrew Klippel+ / Jono Ma

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Ourness Songs* /

Kobalt Music Publishing obo Future Classic^ /

Mushroom Music obo Ourness Songs+

Title: Headphones

Artist: Baker Boy

Writers: Baker Boy / Lara Andallo / Willie Tafa / Dallas Woods*

Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing*

Title: I Feel Electric

Artist: Daniel Johns

Writers: Daniel Johns* / Laura Raia / Maxwell Bidstrup^ / Mark Landon

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing* / BMG^

Title: If I Don’t Hear from You Tonight

Artist: Courtney Barnett

Writer: Courtney Barnett

Publisher: Concord Music Publishing

Title: Lane

Artist: Sampa the Great feat. Denzel Curry

Writers: Sampa the Great* / Denzel Curry / Jeff Kleinman^ / Samuel Masta /

Solomon Moyo / Powers Pleasant+ / Mason Sacks+

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing* / Universal/MCA Music Publishing^ /

Sony Music Publishing+

Title: Le Piano

Artist: Donny Benet

Writer: Donny Benet

Publisher: Embassy Music Publishing

Title: Lunchtime

Artist: Spacey Jane

Writers: Ashton Hardman-Le Cornu / Caleb Harper / Kieran Lama / Peppa Lane

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Dew Process

Title: Lupa

Artist: King Stingray

Writer: Gotjiringu Jerome Yunupingu

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing

Title: Lydia Wears a Cross

Artist: Julia Jacklin

Writer: Julia Jacklin

Publisher: Mushroom Music

Title: Magenta Mountain

Artist: King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

Writers: Ambrose Kenny-Smith / Stu Mackenzie / Joey Walker

Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing

Title: One Song

Artist: Archie Roach

Writer: Archie Roach

Publisher: Mushroom Music

Title: Ready for the Sky

Artist: Budjerah

Writer: Budjerah / Ainslie Wills*

Publishers: Mushroom Music / Sony Music Publishing*

Title: Rising Seas

Artist: Midnight Oil

Writers: Jim Moginie

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing

Title: Say Nothing (feat. MAY-A)

Artist: Flume

Writers: Flume* / Sarah Aarons

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing* / Sony Music Publishing

Title: Thousand Miles

Artist: The Kid LAROI

Writers: The Kid LAROI* / Louis Bell# / Billy Walsh# / Andrew Watt^

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing* / Universal/MCA Music Publishing# /

Kobalt Music Publishing^

Title: Wish You Well ft Bernard Fanning

Artist: Baker Boy & Bernard Fanning

Writers: Baker Boy / Bernard Fanning* / Pip Norman^

Publishers: Universal Music Publishing* / Mushroom Music^

