 2023 APRA Song Of The Year Nominees Announced - Noise11.com
Archie Roach: Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo

Archie Roach: Photo Ros O'Gorman

2023 APRA Song Of The Year Nominees Announced

by Paul Cashmere on January 25, 2023

in News,Noise Pro

The APRA Awards will be announced on 27 April, 2023 in Sydney.

Ahead of the awards, the nominees for APRA Song of the Year 2023 have been announced:

TOP 20 PEER-VOTED APRA SONG OF THE YEAR SHORTLIST
(in alphabetical order by song title)

Title: Backseat of My Mind
Artist: Thelma Plum
Writers: Thelma Plum* / Alexander Burnett / Oliver Horton
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing*

Title: Clarity
Artist: Vance Joy
Writers: Vance Joy / Joel Little*
Publishers: Mushroom Music obo UNIFIED Music Publishing / Sony Music Publishing*

Title: Complete Mess
Artist: 5 Seconds of Summer
Writers: Michael Clifford / Luke Hemmings / Calum Hood / Ashton Irwin
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing

Title: Edge of Something
Artist: Missy Higgins
Writers: Missy Higgins / Antony Partos* / Matteo Zingales*
Publishers: Mushroom Music / Sonar Music*

Title: GTFO
Artist: Genesis Owusu
Writers: Genesis Owusu* / Michael Di Francesco^ / Andrew Klippel+ / Jono Ma
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Ourness Songs* /
Kobalt Music Publishing obo Future Classic^ /
Mushroom Music obo Ourness Songs+

Title: Headphones
Artist: Baker Boy
Writers: Baker Boy / Lara Andallo / Willie Tafa / Dallas Woods*
Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing*

Title: I Feel Electric
Artist: Daniel Johns
Writers: Daniel Johns* / Laura Raia / Maxwell Bidstrup^ / Mark Landon
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing* / BMG^

Title: If I Don’t Hear from You Tonight
Artist: Courtney Barnett
Writer: Courtney Barnett
Publisher: Concord Music Publishing

Title: Lane
Artist: Sampa the Great feat. Denzel Curry
Writers: Sampa the Great* / Denzel Curry / Jeff Kleinman^ / Samuel Masta /
Solomon Moyo / Powers Pleasant+ / Mason Sacks+
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing* / Universal/MCA Music Publishing^ /
Sony Music Publishing+

Title: Le Piano
Artist: Donny Benet
Writer: Donny Benet
Publisher: Embassy Music Publishing

Title: Lunchtime
Artist: Spacey Jane
Writers: Ashton Hardman-Le Cornu / Caleb Harper / Kieran Lama / Peppa Lane
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Dew Process

Title: Lupa
Artist: King Stingray
Writer: Gotjiringu Jerome Yunupingu
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing

Title: Lydia Wears a Cross
Artist: Julia Jacklin
Writer: Julia Jacklin
Publisher: Mushroom Music

Title: Magenta Mountain
Artist: King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
Writers: Ambrose Kenny-Smith / Stu Mackenzie / Joey Walker
Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing

Title: One Song
Artist: Archie Roach
Writer: Archie Roach
Publisher: Mushroom Music

Title: Ready for the Sky
Artist: Budjerah
Writer: Budjerah / Ainslie Wills*
Publishers: Mushroom Music / Sony Music Publishing*

Title: Rising Seas
Artist: Midnight Oil
Writers: Jim Moginie
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing

Title: Say Nothing (feat. MAY-A)
Artist: Flume
Writers: Flume* / Sarah Aarons
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing* / Sony Music Publishing

Title: Thousand Miles
Artist: The Kid LAROI
Writers: The Kid LAROI* / Louis Bell# / Billy Walsh# / Andrew Watt^
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing* / Universal/MCA Music Publishing# /
Kobalt Music Publishing^

Title: Wish You Well ft Bernard Fanning
Artist: Baker Boy & Bernard Fanning
Writers: Baker Boy / Bernard Fanning* / Pip Norman^
Publishers: Universal Music Publishing* / Mushroom Music^

