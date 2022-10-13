2023 Sets The Poor On Course For Biggest Year Ever - Noise11.com

Australia’s The Poor are in for a huge 2023. The band has already locked in a series of European dates from February through to March with major festival dates included and a new album ‘High Priced Deed’ set for release in February.
A new song premiered this week. Listen to Let Me Go.
The Poor formed in Darwin in 1986 and released just one album ‘Who Cares’ before disbanded in 2000. During that time they opened for both AC/DC, Van Halen and Kiss in Australia.
The Poor reformed in 2008 to tour with W.A.S.P. and managed two albums with ‘Round 1’ in 2009 and ‘Round 2’ in 2010.
New music started to pop out in 2022 with ‘Payback’s A Bitch’ and ‘Cry Out’ this year and now ‘Let Me Go’.
The album ‘High Priced Deed’ will be released on 3 February, 2023.
European 2023 dates are:
February 24 Vitoria-Spain @ Urban Rock Concept
February 25 Aviles-Spain @ Centro Niemeyer
March 1 A Coruńa-Spain @ Sala Mardi Gras
March 2 Madrid-Spain @ Rockville
March 3 Castellon-Spain @ Sala Because
March 4 Barcelona-Spain @ Sala Textil
March 6 Marseille-France @ Cherrydon
March 7 Chambery-France @ Brin De Zinc
March 9 Verviers-Belgium @ Spirit Of 66
March 10 Asendorf-Germany @ Break Out
March 11 Krefeld-Germany @ Kulturrampe
March 12 Uden-Holland @ The Pul
March 17 Kufstein-Germany @ Kufa
March 18 Ensisheim-France @ Woodstock Guitare
March 19 Prague-Czech Republic @ Vagon Club
March 22 Bremen-Germany @ Meisenfrei
March 24 Dortmund-Germany @ Blue Notez
March 25 Lauchhammer @ Real Music Club
