2023 Sets The Poor On Course For Biggest Year Ever - Noise11.com

Australia’s The Poor are in for a huge 2023. The band has already locked in a series of European dates from February through to March with major festival dates included and a new album ‘High Priced Deed’ set for release in February.

A new song premiered this week. Listen to Let Me Go.

The Poor formed in Darwin in 1986 and released just one album ‘Who Cares’ before disbanded in 2000. During that time they opened for both AC/DC, Van Halen and Kiss in Australia.

The Poor reformed in 2008 to tour with W.A.S.P. and managed two albums with ‘Round 1’ in 2009 and ‘Round 2’ in 2010.

New music started to pop out in 2022 with ‘Payback’s A Bitch’ and ‘Cry Out’ this year and now ‘Let Me Go’.

The album ‘High Priced Deed’ will be released on 3 February, 2023.

European 2023 dates are:

February 24 Vitoria-Spain @ Urban Rock Concept

February 25 Aviles-Spain @ Centro Niemeyer

March 1 A Coruńa-Spain @ Sala Mardi Gras

March 2 Madrid-Spain @ Rockville

March 3 Castellon-Spain @ Sala Because

March 4 Barcelona-Spain @ Sala Textil

March 6 Marseille-France @ Cherrydon

March 7 Chambery-France @ Brin De Zinc

March 9 Verviers-Belgium @ Spirit Of 66

March 10 Asendorf-Germany @ Break Out

March 11 Krefeld-Germany @ Kulturrampe

March 12 Uden-Holland @ The Pul

March 17 Kufstein-Germany @ Kufa

March 18 Ensisheim-France @ Woodstock Guitare

March 19 Prague-Czech Republic @ Vagon Club

March 22 Bremen-Germany @ Meisenfrei

March 24 Dortmund-Germany @ Blue Notez

March 25 Lauchhammer @ Real Music Club

