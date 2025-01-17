50th Anniversary Skyhooks ‘Living In The 70s’ Album Released - Noise11.com

Skyhooks classic ‘Living In The 70s’ album has been remastered (again) by David Briggs to mark the 50th anniversary of the album.

Founding member and songwriter Greg Macainsh said, “When Skyhooks were recording the Living in The 70’s album in 1974, our producer, Ross Wilson worked us hard. I remember when we complained about having to repeat some take or performance, he’d say “Well you better get it right ‘cos you will have to live with it for the rest of your lives (or something like that). We all laughed about that at the time but fifty years later people still remember the record so I guess Ross was absolutely right!”

David Briggs also remastered the 40th anniversary edition of ‘Living In The 70s’. He is a former member of Little River band, joining the band for the third album ‘Diamentina Cocktail’. Briggs replaced founding member Ric Formosa on guitar. Briggs wrote LRB’s hit ‘Lonesome Loser’

Remastered Tracklisting

Vinyl

Side 1

Living in the 70’s

Whatever Happened to the Revolution

Balwyn Calling

Horror Movie

You Just Like Me ‘Cos I’m Good In Bed

Side 2

Carlton (Lygon Street Limbo)

Toorak Cowboy

Smut

Hey What’s The Matter

Motorcycle Bitch

CD

1. Living in the 70’s

2. Whatever Happened to the Revolution

3. Balwyn Calling

4. Horror Movie

5. You Just Like Me ‘Cos I’m Good In Bed

6. Carlton (Lygon Street Limbo)

7. Toorak Cowboy

8. Smut

9. Hey What’s The Matter

10. Motorcycle Bitch

