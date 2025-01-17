 50th Anniversary Skyhooks ‘Living In The 70s’ Album Released - Noise11.com
Skyhooks Living In The 70s

Skyhooks Living In The 70s

50th Anniversary Skyhooks ‘Living In The 70s’ Album Released

by Paul Cashmere on January 17, 2025

in News

Skyhooks classic ‘Living In The 70s’ album has been remastered (again) by David Briggs to mark the 50th anniversary of the album.

Founding member and songwriter Greg Macainsh said, “When Skyhooks were recording the Living in The 70’s album in 1974, our producer, Ross Wilson worked us hard. I remember when we complained about having to repeat some take or performance, he’d say “Well you better get it right ‘cos you will have to live with it for the rest of your lives (or something like that). We all laughed about that at the time but fifty years later people still remember the record so I guess Ross was absolutely right!”

David also remastered the 40th anniversary edition of the album.

David Briggs also remastered the 40th anniversary edition of ‘Living In The 70s’. He is a former member of Little River band, joining the band for the third album ‘Diamentina Cocktail’. Briggs replaced founding member Ric Formosa on guitar. Briggs wrote LRB’s hit ‘Lonesome Loser’

Remastered Tracklisting
Vinyl

Side 1
Living in the 70’s
Whatever Happened to the Revolution
Balwyn Calling
Horror Movie
You Just Like Me ‘Cos I’m Good In Bed

Side 2
Carlton (Lygon Street Limbo)
Toorak Cowboy
Smut
Hey What’s The Matter
Motorcycle Bitch

CD
1. Living in the 70’s
2. Whatever Happened to the Revolution
3. Balwyn Calling
4. Horror Movie
5. You Just Like Me ‘Cos I’m Good In Bed
6. Carlton (Lygon Street Limbo)
7. Toorak Cowboy
8. Smut
9. Hey What’s The Matter
10. Motorcycle Bitch

Remastered by David Briggs

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

Share this:

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Sex Pistols with Frank Carter
The Sex Pistols To Tour Australia With Frank Carter

The Sex Pistols will tour Australia with Frank Carter on vocals and the three founding members Steve Jones (guitar), Paul Cook (drums) and Glen Matlock (bass) performing the 1977 punk classic ‘Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols’.

6 hours ago
Neil Young Big Change Is Coming
Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts Release New Music ‘Big Change Is Coming’

Neil Young has a new song with his new band The Chrome Hearts called ‘Big Change is Coming’.

14 hours ago
Osibisa debut album 1971 by Roger Dean
Teddy Osei of Osibisa Dies At Age 88

Teddy Osei, a founding member of London based African band Osibisa, has died in London at the age of 88.

1 day ago
Iggy Pop Live at Montreux 2023
Iggy Pop Performs ‘Modern Day Ripoff’ from ‘Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023

Iggy Pop will release his live album ‘Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023' on 25 January, 2025.

2 days ago
The Angels To Play Ninety Nine Album Showcase Shows In April

The Angels will give fans a rare treat with album showcases of the ‘Ninety Nine’ album over four dates in April.

2 days ago
Christopher Cross, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Chaka Khan, Toto, Christopher Cross Added To Bluesfest

Chaka Khan will return to Australia in 2025 for Bluesfest, just 18 months after she performed for the Melbourne International Jazz Festival.

2 days ago
Public-Image-Ltd-Photo-By-Ros-OGorman
The Sex Pistols To Release Three Live Albums From 1978 Tour

The Sex Pistols are releasing three lives albums from their raucous 1978 US tour.

3 days ago