Five Finger Death Punch To Release ’20 Years of Five Finger Death Punch Best of Volume 1’ - Noise11.com

In 2005 Five Finger Death Punch formed in Las Vegas. There have been nine albums between 2007 and 2022.

To mark 20 years the band will release ’20 Years of Five Finger Death Punch Best of Volume 1’ on July 18, 2025. This album is not just the old songs. Five Finger Death Punch have re-recorded the old songs and added three new ones.

On Friday, a lyric video for the new version of ‘I Refuse’ will be released. FFDP released the song on the 2018 album ‘And Justice For None’.

Check out the original version:

Five Finger Death Punch previously released the compilations ‘A Decade of Destruction’ (2017) and ‘A Decade of Destruction Volume 2’ (2020).

