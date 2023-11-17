 72 Track John Lennon ‘Mind Games’ Box To Be Released in 2024 - Noise11.com
The John Lennon estate has revealed that a 72 track expanded ‘Mind Games’ will be released in June, 2024.

The 2024 edition of ‘Mind Games The Ultimate Collection’ has new Stereo & Dolby Atmos remixes, Produced by Sean Ono Lennon with Paul Hicks, Sam Gannon, Rob Stevens and Simon Hilton.

The title of ‘Mind Games’ came from the 1972 Robert Masters and Jean Houston book ‘Mind Games: The Guide To Inner Peace”. Lennon once went up to Masters in a restaurant and introduced himself. He told Masters, “I am one of your fans. You wrote Mind Games.”

The original takes of ‘Mind Games’ were written before the book in 1970. It started out as ‘Make Love, Not War’ and then evolved as ‘I Promise’. Both version appear on ‘John Lennon Anthology’ (released in 1998).

Anthology

‘Mind Games’ is considered the fourth John Lennon album (after ‘Sometime In New York City’, 1972 and before ‘Walls and Bridges’, 1974). Lennon and Ono also had three avant-garde albums ‘Unfinished Music No 1: Two Virgins’ (1968), ‘Unfinished Music No 2: Life With The Lions’ (1969) and ‘Wedding Album’ (1969) but they are basically unlistenable improv and wailing sessions.

‘Mind Games’ only had one single, the title track. It reached no 16 in Australia, no 18 in the USA and no 26 in the UK.

The album reached no 8 in Australia, no 9 in the USA and no 13 in the UK.

At JohnLennon.com it says,

Every year of John Lennon’s adult life had seen upheaval of some sort. But 1973 – the year in which he would turn 33, and might have expected a little respite – turned out to be as traumatic as ever.

He entered it as a battle-weary radical, still inhabiting a small Greenwich Village apartment with Yoko Ono and still fighting the US authorities’ apparent wish to deport him. He suspected a conspiracy and was not, as it turned out, paranoid. There really were larger political forces out to get him. He needed support, and many prominent Americans did in fact lend their voices to his cause. But his popular appeal had been dented, as he knew better than anyone, by the poorly-received double album of instant polemics, Sometime In New York City. This brave, carelessly outspoken Liverpudlian was used to being in trouble, but he was just as human as anyone else. It got him down.

Personnel
John Lennon: vocals, guitar
David Spinozza: guitar
Peter E ‘Sneaky Pete’ Kleinow: pedal steel guitar
Ken Ascher: keyboards
Michael Brecker: saxophone
Gordon Edwards: bass guitar
Jim Keltner: drums
Rick Marotta: drums
Something Different: backing vocals

Tracklisting
‘Mind Games’
‘Tight A$’
‘Aisumasen (I’m Sorry)’
‘One Day (At A Time)’
‘Bring On The Lucie (Freeda Peeple)’
‘Nutopian International Anthem’
‘Intuition’
‘Out The Blue’
‘Only People’
‘I Know (I Know)’
‘You Are Here’
‘Meat City’

