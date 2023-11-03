 90 Year Old Willie Nelson Performs His 1964 Song ‘I Never Cared For You’ For Colbert - Noise11.com
Willie Nelson at the 90th at Hollywood Bowl

Willie Nelson at the 90th at Hollywood Bowl (Noise11)

90 Year Old Willie Nelson Performs His 1964 Song ‘I Never Cared For You’ For Colbert

by Paul Cashmere on November 3, 2023

in News

Willie Nelson appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ to perform his 1964 song ‘I Never Cared For You’.

Willie, who is 90 years old, is still working and out there promoting a new Greatest Hits record.

Willie Nelson is being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this week along with Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Rage Against The Machine, Kate Bush, George Michael and the Spinners.

Willie’s new Greatest Hits was released 3 November. ‘I Never Cared For You’ was a single only release on the Monument Records label. It was Willie’s only single for Monument. Over the years, Willie has used the song on his albums Me & Paul, A Horse Called Music, Teatro and December Day.

CD
1. On The Road Again
2. Whiskey River
3. Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain
4. Me And Paul
5. Always On My Mind
6. Shotgun Willie
7. Crazy
8. Pancho And Lefty (w/Merle Haggard)
9. Georgia On My Mind
10. Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys (w/Waylon Jennings)
11. Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground
12. Still Is Still Moving To Me
13. I Never Cared For You
14. Ride Me Back Home
15. To All The Girls I’ve Loved Before (w/Julio Iglesias)
16. Roll Me Up (w/Snoop Dog, Jamey Johnson & Kris Kristofferson)
17. Across The Borderline
18. City Of New Orleans
19. Just Breathe (w/Lukas Nelson)
20. Last Thing I Needed First Thing This Morning
21. Living In The Promiseland
22. Who’ll Buy My Memories?

