 A Day On The Green and AAMI Extend Partnership - Noise11.com
L-R: AAMI Marketing Manager,Toby Gill, Roundhouse Entertainment Director, Michael Newton, Suncorp Group’s Head of Mass Brands & Sponsorships, Rapthi Thanapalasingam and Mushroom Group Chief Executive, Matt Gudinski.

A Day On The Green and AAMI Extend Partnership

by Paul Cashmere on August 3, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

AAMI will continue its partnership with A Day On The Green for another two years.

In a statement, Roundhouse Entertainment Director Michael Newton said: “Later this year, A Day On The Green will be celebrating its 500th show. We’re very lucky we’re with AAMI. We couldn’t have got to this milestone without the support of AAMI, particularly during the past two years. Their remarkable commitment to live music has meant we’ve been able to take some international superstars to regional areas for some unforgettable shows. And we look forward to many more exciting ventures together.”

A Day On The Green has shows on the way for Crowded House, Midnight Oil and The Killers.

Suncorp Group’s Head of Mass Brands & Sponsorships, Rapthi Thanapalasingam said: “AAMI is a proud Australian insurance company that exists to support all Aussies and protect the things that are important to them. Over the past few years the live music industry has been doing it tougher than most. Music has a very special way of bringing people together, and like so many Aussies, AAMI wants to see live music – and the thousands of people behind it – come back stronger than ever. To help this happen, we’re proud to continue our support through the renewal of our major partnership with Mushroom, as live music makes a long-awaited comeback. We are also thrilled to be able to continue to provide our customers with access to event perks and unforgettable experiences through this national partnership.”

A Day On The Green is part of the Mushroom Group. Mushroom Group Chief Executive Matt Gudinski said: “AAMI and Mushroom have a long-standing relationship and together have created a deep music and entertainment partnership. Their commitment to the industry, A Day On The Green and many of our projects has been unwavering, even in times of uncertainty. This is shared by our loyalty and dedication to AAMI from our ongoing partnership. In the absence of live shows during the peaks of COVID, AAMI supported the delivery of Music From The Home Front and many other initiatives at a time when it was needed most.”

Related Posts

Neil Finn of Crowded House photo by Ros O'Gorman
Crowded House Reschedule A Day On the Green Shows

Crowded House will be back in November for make-up gigs in Australia including their postponed shows for A Day On The Green.

May 16, 2022
Midnight Oil play the Bowl on their Great Circle Tour 2017 Monday 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Midnight Oil Kick Off Resist Tour In Newcastle

Midnight Oil’s final tour ‘Resist’ is officially underway with the first show since the final album release kicking off 2022 activity out of Newcastle.

February 24, 2022
Crowded House
Crowded House Premiere Bad Times Good Lyric Video

Crowded House have yet another music video from the ‘Dreams Are Waiting’, the first Crowded House album in a decade.

February 24, 2022
Crowded House
Crowded House Add A Day On The Green Shows To Australian Tour

Crowded House will perform for A Day On the Green in Geelong and the Hunter Valley in April as part of the ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’ Tour.

February 17, 2022
Peter Garrett Midnight Oil 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Midnight Oil Debut Third ‘Resist’ Song ‘At the Time of Writing’ Video

Midnight Oil has premiered a lyric video for the third song from the upcoming ‘Resist’ album. ‘At The Time of Writing’ was written by Rob Hirst and Jim Moginie.

February 15, 2022
Midnight Oil play the Bowl on their Great Circle Tour 2017 Monday 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Midnight Oil Release Another ‘Resist’ Track ‘At the Time of Writing’

Midnight Oil have released a third song from their upcoming final album ‘Resist’. Check out ‘At the Time of Writing’.

February 4, 2022
Peter Garrett of Midnight Oil at Mt Duneed - photo Noise11.com
Midnight Oil Reveal Guests Including Hoodoo Gurus, Goanna and Busby Marou

Midnight Oil’s Resist tour will feature some of Australia’s finest. Goanna will join the Oils at Mt Duneed, Hoodoo Gurus at Rutherglen, Busby Marou are lined up for Orange and Amyl & The Sniffers will open for the Oils in Melbourne.

January 31, 2022