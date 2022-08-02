A Day On The Green and AAMI Extend Partnership - Noise11.com

AAMI will continue its partnership with A Day On The Green for another two years.

In a statement, Roundhouse Entertainment Director Michael Newton said: “Later this year, A Day On The Green will be celebrating its 500th show. We’re very lucky we’re with AAMI. We couldn’t have got to this milestone without the support of AAMI, particularly during the past two years. Their remarkable commitment to live music has meant we’ve been able to take some international superstars to regional areas for some unforgettable shows. And we look forward to many more exciting ventures together.”

A Day On The Green has shows on the way for Crowded House, Midnight Oil and The Killers.

Suncorp Group’s Head of Mass Brands & Sponsorships, Rapthi Thanapalasingam said: “AAMI is a proud Australian insurance company that exists to support all Aussies and protect the things that are important to them. Over the past few years the live music industry has been doing it tougher than most. Music has a very special way of bringing people together, and like so many Aussies, AAMI wants to see live music – and the thousands of people behind it – come back stronger than ever. To help this happen, we’re proud to continue our support through the renewal of our major partnership with Mushroom, as live music makes a long-awaited comeback. We are also thrilled to be able to continue to provide our customers with access to event perks and unforgettable experiences through this national partnership.”

A Day On The Green is part of the Mushroom Group. Mushroom Group Chief Executive Matt Gudinski said: “AAMI and Mushroom have a long-standing relationship and together have created a deep music and entertainment partnership. Their commitment to the industry, A Day On The Green and many of our projects has been unwavering, even in times of uncertainty. This is shared by our loyalty and dedication to AAMI from our ongoing partnership. In the absence of live shows during the peaks of COVID, AAMI supported the delivery of Music From The Home Front and many other initiatives at a time when it was needed most.”

