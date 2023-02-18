A Flock Of Seagulls Debut Expanded To 3Disc Set - Noise11.com

A Flock of Seagulls are marking the 40th anniversary of the debut album with an expanded 3 disc set.
‘A Flock of Seagulls’ was released on 28 April, 1982. It featured the hit songs ‘I Ran’ and ‘Space Age Love Song’. The track ‘D.N.A.’ won a Grammy in 1983 for Best Rock Instrumental Performance.
The 40th-anniversary 3CD deluxe edition features a remastered version of the original album, b-sides, single versions, remixes, BBC Sessions for revered broadcasters such as John Peel and he band’s fellow Liverpudlian Janice Long and a BBC concert from The Paris Theatre, London, which was originally transmitted in January 1982. The set also features sleeve notes by esteemed writer John Earls, featuring a new interview with lead singer and founding band member Mike Score. The remastered album is also available as limited-edition transparent orange vinyl LP.
FLOCK OF SEAGULLS 3-CD DELUXE VERSION
CD 1 – Original Album Remastered
1. Modern Love Is Automatic
2. Messages
3. I Ran
4. Space Age Love Song
5. You Can Run
6. Telecommunication
7. Standing In The Doorway
8. Don’t Ask Me
9. D.N.A.
10. Tokyo
11. Man Made
CD 2 – B-sides, Singles, Remixes & BBC Session
1. Factory Music
2. Tanglimara
3. Intro
4. Pick Me Up
5. Windows
6. (It’s Not Me) Talking
7. Modern Love Is Automatic (Single Edit)
8. I Ran (Single Edit)
9. Space Age Love Song (Single Edit)
10. (It’s Not Me) Talking (Remix)
11. (It’s Not Me) Talking (Instrumental)
12. I Ran (12″ Mix)
John Peel Session
13. Messages From The Rings Of Saturn
14. (It’s Not Me) Talking
15. I Ran
16. Committed
CD 3 – BBC Sessions & Concert
Richard Skinner Session
1. Don’t Ask Me
2. Messages From The Rings Of Saturn
3. I Ran
4. Tanglimara
Kid Jensen Session
5. D.N.A.
6. I Ran
7. Space Age Love Song
8. Standing In The Doorway
Janice Long Session
9. Man Made
10. I Ran
11. Telecommunication
12. You Can Run
Paris Theatre, London Concert
13. Modern Love Is Automatic
14. Standing In The Doorway
15. Telecommunication
16. Man Made
17. I Ran
18. (It’s Not Me) Talking
A FLOCK OF SEAGULLS ‘A FLOCK OF SEAGULLS’
LIMITED EDITION ORANGE VINYL LP
Side A
1. Modern Love Is Automatic
2. Messages
3. I Ran
4. Space Age Love Song
5. You Can Run
Side B
1. Telecommunication
2. Standing In The Doorway
3. Don’t Ask Me
4. D.N.A.
5. Tokyo
6. Man Made
‘A Flock of Seagulls’ is streaming now.
