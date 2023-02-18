A Flock Of Seagulls Debut Expanded To 3Disc Set - Noise11.com

A Flock of Seagulls are marking the 40th anniversary of the debut album with an expanded 3 disc set.

‘A Flock of Seagulls’ was released on 28 April, 1982. It featured the hit songs ‘I Ran’ and ‘Space Age Love Song’. The track ‘D.N.A.’ won a Grammy in 1983 for Best Rock Instrumental Performance.

The 40th-anniversary 3CD deluxe edition features a remastered version of the original album, b-sides, single versions, remixes, BBC Sessions for revered broadcasters such as John Peel and he band’s fellow Liverpudlian Janice Long and a BBC concert from The Paris Theatre, London, which was originally transmitted in January 1982. The set also features sleeve notes by esteemed writer John Earls, featuring a new interview with lead singer and founding band member Mike Score. The remastered album is also available as limited-edition transparent orange vinyl LP.

FLOCK OF SEAGULLS 3-CD DELUXE VERSION

CD 1 – Original Album Remastered

1. Modern Love Is Automatic

2. Messages

3. I Ran

4. Space Age Love Song

5. You Can Run

6. Telecommunication

7. Standing In The Doorway

8. Don’t Ask Me

9. D.N.A.

10. Tokyo

11. Man Made

CD 2 – B-sides, Singles, Remixes & BBC Session

1. Factory Music

2. Tanglimara

3. Intro

4. Pick Me Up

5. Windows

6. (It’s Not Me) Talking

7. Modern Love Is Automatic (Single Edit)

8. I Ran (Single Edit)

9. Space Age Love Song (Single Edit)

10. (It’s Not Me) Talking (Remix)

11. (It’s Not Me) Talking (Instrumental)

12. I Ran (12″ Mix)

John Peel Session

13. Messages From The Rings Of Saturn

14. (It’s Not Me) Talking

15. I Ran

16. Committed

CD 3 – BBC Sessions & Concert

Richard Skinner Session

1. Don’t Ask Me

2. Messages From The Rings Of Saturn

3. I Ran

4. Tanglimara

Kid Jensen Session

5. D.N.A.

6. I Ran

7. Space Age Love Song

8. Standing In The Doorway

Janice Long Session

9. Man Made

10. I Ran

11. Telecommunication

12. You Can Run

Paris Theatre, London Concert

13. Modern Love Is Automatic

14. Standing In The Doorway

15. Telecommunication

16. Man Made

17. I Ran

18. (It’s Not Me) Talking

A FLOCK OF SEAGULLS ‘A FLOCK OF SEAGULLS’

LIMITED EDITION ORANGE VINYL LP

Side A

1. Modern Love Is Automatic

2. Messages

3. I Ran

4. Space Age Love Song

5. You Can Run

Side B

1. Telecommunication

2. Standing In The Doorway

3. Don’t Ask Me

4. D.N.A.

5. Tokyo

6. Man Made

‘A Flock of Seagulls’ is streaming now.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

